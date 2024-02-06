Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 6, 2024

Division rivals Miami Heat and Orlando Magic faced off for the fourth and final time in the 2023-24 NBA season on Tuesday night at the Kaseya Center. The Heat lead the season series 2-1. The Magic were the winners in their last meeting, though. Orlando won that contest on Jan. 21, 105-87.

The Magic also enter Tuesday's contest with better momentum, having won their last three games. Meanwhile, after losing seven consecutive games, the Heat returned to winning ways with two wins but are coming off a 103-95 loss to the LA Clippers.

Tuesday's contest could have significant consequences in April when the seedings are finalized. The Magic and Heat could end up with the same record. Orlando is 27-23 (seventh), while Miami is 26-24 (eighth). The Heat will get the higher seeding if they have the same record as their opponents at the regular season's end.

If the Magic tie the season series, they will secure better seeding if they also boast a better conference record.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat odds, preview, betting tips and prediction

The Heat-Magic game will be televised locally by Bally Sports Sun (Miami) and Bally Sports Florida (Orlando). Fans outside local regions and internationally can view the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 7:30 pm ET.

Moneyline: Magic (+125), Heat (-152)

Spread: Magic +3.5 (-114), Heat -3.5 (-106)

Total (o/u): Magic -115 (o212.5), Heat -110 (u212.5)

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat preview

The Magic have hung their hats on defense this season, while their offense remains a glaring issue. They are fifth in the league in defense with a 111.2 efficiency and 24th offensively with a 112.5 rating. The Magic are 4-1 in their last five games, limiting their opponents to under 100 points thrice.

They need to repeat that against a Heat team that has slightly improved on offense behind Jimmy Butler's efficient run. Butler has led Miami in scoring in their last five games, averaging 26.0 points on 57/57/82 splits.

The Heat also rely on their defense. They boast a 113.8 rating, which is 12th in the NBA. Meanwhile, Miami's offense is just as clunky as Orlando's. It has a 112.8 offensive efficiency (23rd), a shade above the Magic.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat starting lineups

The Magic enter this game healthy, so they will likely play their preferred starting lineup, with Markelle Fultz at the point, Jalen Suggs at the two, Franz Wagner as the small forward, Paolo Banchero at the four, and Wendell Carter Jr. at center.

The Heat only have one starter on their injury report. Tyler Herro is probable, but he will likely play. He will start next to Terry Rozier in the backcourt, with Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo completing the rest of the lineup.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat betting tips

Paolo Banchero is favored to score under 22.5 points. He's averaging 23.0 points this season and 23.5 ppg in his last 10 outings. Banchero has scored under 22.5 points only once in his past five games. Even though it's a favorable bet per the oddsmakers, Banchero's production in the previous few games should convince you to bet over his points total.

Bam Adebayo is favored to grab over 9.5 rebounds. He averaged 10.7 on the season and the same in his past 10 outings. Adebayo hasn't failed to record over 9.5 rebounds in five consecutive games, so it's a good bet.

Franz Wagner is favored to go over 20.5 points. He's averaging 20.8 on the season and 20.4 over his past 10 games. Wagner is coming off a 38-point outing, too. However, he's scored 21 or more only twice in his last nine games, so betting under his points total would be the better option.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat prediction

Despite coming off three wins, the Orlando Magic aren't favored by the oddsmakers to win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Miami is a marginal favorite. It's got the homecourt advantage and the edge in the season series. The Magic also boasts a 12-16 record on the road, which makes them the underdogs.

