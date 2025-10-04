The Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for their preseason game on Saturday. This will serve as the first preseason game of the year for the two Floridian teams, and they will hope to begin on a positive note.

Both teams have signed a few players during free agency this term. The most notable trade was Magic acquiring Desmond Bane in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round picks. Meanwhile, the Heat have added a guard of their own, signing Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the Eastern Conference riddled by injuries, both teams should see this matchup as the perfect opportunity to showcase their strengths.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat game details and betting tips

The game between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. Fans can follow the game live by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Orlando Magic -4.0 -116 (o208.0) -190 Miami Heat +4.0 -112 (u208.0) +144

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat preview

The Orlando Magic enter this game aiming to put last year’s playoff disappointment behind them after their first-round exit to the Boston Celtics. With only a minimal four-game slate this offseason, they’ll need to quickly integrate the arrivals of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones into the lineup.

A game against their fellow Florida rivals will serve as a perfect opportunity to do so as Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero look to adjust to their new supporting cast.

Similar to the Magic, Miami will be hoping to recover from its first-round exit at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers last term. Erik Spoelstra and co. have added a few new names to their roster and will be looking to add them to their rotation as soon as possible.

Additionally, the team has several rookies, whom they plan to give playing time as they aim to strengthen their bench for the upcoming season.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat predicted lineups

Orlando Magic

PG: Tyus Jones | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Miami Heat

PG: Norman Powell | SG: Jaime Jacquez Jr. | SF: Andre Wiggins | PF: Precious Achiuwa | C: Bam Adebayo

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat prediction

Although both teams will enter this game hoping to build their fitness, there will always be a competitive edge between the two Florida teams. Although the Miami Heat will be hoping to grab the victory, they will be missing many players, including Tyler Herro, due to injuries. This should allow the Magic to earn a victory in their first pre-season game.

