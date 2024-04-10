Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This is the third matchup of their season series, which is tied at one apiece, and is part of the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Orlando Magic, 46-33, are fourth in the Eastern Conference and first in the Southeast Division. They are coming off a 118-106 loss to the Houston Rockets on the first night of a back-to-back on the road. Paulo Banchero and Jalen Suggs combined for 42 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists with two steals. The Magic shot 45.35 and a subpar 29.2% from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, 48-31, are second in the East and first in the Central Division, snapping a four-game losing skid to the Boston Celtics on the first night of a back-to-back set at home.

Patrick Beverley notched up a team-high 20 points in his first start as a Bucks with 10 rebounds and three assists on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 from the distance.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Orlando Magic injury report for Apr. 10

The Orlando Magic will feature the same rotations without any changes for their second night's back-to-back, except for Franz Wagner, who will remain sidelined with an ankle injury.

Player Status Injury Franz Wagner Out Ankle

What happened to Franz Wagner?

Forward Franz Wagner exited Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle. With the team having clinched a playoff spot, there's no urgency to rush his return.

It's improbable that Wagner will play the upcoming back-to-back game against the Bucks on Wednesday. The Magic might opt to rest him until the postseason. Consequently, Joe Ingles and Anthony Black could see increased playing time versus the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Apr. 10

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed two players on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is day-to-day and will be evaluated near game time for a confirmation regarding his availability.

Meanwhile, Marjon Beauchamp will remain sidelined (ankle).

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo GTD Calf Marjon Beauchamp Out Ankle

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a high calf non-contact injury in the third quarter. He ran to the Celtics basket following an out-of-bounds pass when he suddenly fell to the floor, reaching for his left soleus.

He gingerly walked to the locker room. Subsequently, the Bucks announced that their two-time MVP would not return.