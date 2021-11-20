Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

There will be an uptick in competition when the Orlando Magic visit the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks for a mini-series beginning Saturday. After almost beating the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets, the youthful Magic will now take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

The Orlando Magic couldn't muster enough shots late in the fourth quarter to hold off James Harden's Brooklyn Nets. They will face stiffer competition against the Bucks, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday expected to be around to support the Greek Freak Antetokounmpo.

After almost losing against the irrepressible Oklahoma City Thunder, the Milwaukee Bucks will face yet another young but hardy Orlando Magic team. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a force to reckon with at both ends of the floor for the Bucks. Mike Budenholzer’s team will hope to see enough baskets from their other stars to help the two-time MVP.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs was listed by the Orlando Magic as questionable due to a quad injury. But he played against the Brooklyn Nets. He is still questionable for the same reason against the Milwaukee Bucks. E'Twaun Moore could make his season debut in this game

The rest of the names on the list are those who have not yet played a game this season. That includes starting point guard Markelle Fultz, who is recovering from a knee injury. Jonathan Isaac is recovering from a torn meniscus in his knee, while Michael Carter-Williams is out with an ankle injury.

Player: Status: Reason: Suggs, Jalen Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Contusion Fultz, Markelle Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Torn ACL Recovery Carter-Williams, Michael Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Bone Fragment Recovery Isaac, Jonathan Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Torn Meniscus Recovery Moore, E'Twaun Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprained

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Starting center Brook Lopez is ramping up his activity for a return to action, but continues to be out with back soreness. Donte DiVincenzo hasn’t seen action this season yet, and remains sidelined for this game. The rest of the names on the report have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: DiVincenzo, Donte Out Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Tendon Injury Recovery Lopez, Brook Out Injury/Illness - Back; Soreness Kalaitzakis, Georgios Out G-League - Assignment Mamukelashvili, Sandro Out G-League - Assignment

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The usual suspects should start for the Orlando Magic against the reigning championss Milwaukee Bucks. Their best players, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, should man the backcourt.

Orlando’s ultra-big frontline could start yet again in this game. Rookie Franz Wagner’s mobility and shooting make him the perfect fit for the small forward role. Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba should handle power forward and center duties, respectively.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are perfect this season when their Big Three has played. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Big Three will play for only the fourth time together this season. They should take their usual spots in the starting unit. Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely take the power forward position, Khris Middleton the small forward and Jrue Holiday the point guard.

Bobby Portis could resume his place as the starting center, while Brook Lopez works his way back from injury. Grayson Allen should play his customary shooting guard role.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis.

