Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks will square off for the second game of their back-to-back set at Fiserv Forum on Monday. The Bucks emerged victorious 117-108 in the first match of the mini-series on Saturday.

The Magic struggled from the get-go, conceding a 12 point lead in the first quarter on Saturday. Jalen Suggs was the only starter who managed to score in double-digits, tallying 14 points, while RJ Hampton recorded a team-high 19 points off the bench. Orlando shot only 39.8% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Bucks extended their winning run to three games with the victory over Orlando. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded one of his best outings of the season, tallying 32 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in just 30 minutes. Bobby Portis recorded 24 points and 15 rebounds as Milwaukee improved to 9-8 for the season.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have listed Cole Anthony and Gary Harris as questionable because of ankle and hand injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, long-term absentees Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Michael Carter-Williams and E'Twaun Moore are the other four players on the injury report.

Player Name Status Reason Cole Anthony Questionable Ankle sprain Gary Harris Questionable Hand sprain Markelle Fultz Out Knee injury recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Knee injury recovery E’Twaun Moore Out Knee sprain Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle injury recovery

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Rodney Hood as probable for this game because of hamstring soreness, while Semi Ojeleye has been ruled out due to a sore calf. Meanwhile, Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) will continue their time on the sidelines as they recover from their respective injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Brook Lopez Out Back soreness Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle surgery recovery Semi Ojeleye Out Calf soreness Rodney Hood Probable Hamstring soreness

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Point guard Cole Anthony missed the last game and is listed as questionable. If he returns, he will likely start alongside rookie Jalen Green. Meanwhile, Mo Bamba, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. are all likely to retain their places.

RJ Hampton could earn a starting role if Anthony and Gary Harris are both ruled out. Hampton will likely play most minutes off the Orlando Magic bench if that isn't the case. Terrence Ross and Chuma Okeke will be the other reserves who could receive a significant amount of playing time.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Jrue Holiday will likely partner Grayson Allen on the backcourt, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the rest of the lineup.

Pat Connaughton has been in exceptional form and will likely play the most minutes off the bench along with George Hill.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony; Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs; Small Forward - Franz Wagner; Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr.; Center - Mo Bamba.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.

