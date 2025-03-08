The Orlando Magic versus Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Magic (29-35) are currently in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks (36-25) are in fourth place in the East.

Ad

The Magic and the Bucks have met each other 131 times in the regular season. Orlando has won 55 times, while Milwaukee has secured victory 76 times.

Saturday's game will be the fourth and final matchup between the two ball clubs this season. The Bucks have defeated the Magic in all three of their previous meetings, the last one of which was a 122-93 blowout on Jan. 15.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds

The matchup will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The game will be broadcast live on FDSWI and FDSFL. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Magic (+220) vs Bucks (-270)

Spread: Magic (+6.5) vs Bucks (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o218.5) vs Bucks -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Magic are trying to arrest a five-game skid. On Thursday, they lost to the Chicago Bulls 125-123. Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony scored 20 points apiece in this close encounter.

Ad

The Bucks, meanwhile, have won eight of their last nine games. On Wednesday, they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 137-107. Damian Lillard led the way with 34 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Paolo Banchero's point total is set at 23.5, which is slightly below his season average of 24.1 points per contest. Though Banchero has played just 30 games this season, the one-time All-Star has contributed solid numbers to the Magic's offense.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo's point total is set at 28.5, which is below his season average of 30.8 points a night. The "Greek Freak" had 32 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in the win against the Mavericks.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Bucks are favored to win this home game against the Magic. Milwaukee has plenty of momentum heading into the final month of the regular season, while Orlando is hard-pressed to halt its losing streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback