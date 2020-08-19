Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - August 20th, 2020| Game 2

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks, Playoffs Game 2

Date & Time - August 20th, 2020 6 PM ET (August 21st, 2020, 3:30 AM IST)

Where - The Field House (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Orlando Magic stormed to a dominant 122-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the playoff series. The point spread between the 8th-seeded Orlando Magic and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks was at 13.5 in favour of the Bucks ahead of the game, but it turned out to be almost the opposite.

The Orlando Magic enjoyed the lead in the game for almost its entire length. The Milwaukee Bucks' final lead was at 10-9 in the first quarter as the Magic outplayed the Bucks all around the court.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic put up a defensive masterclass for nearly the entire length of game 1. They drew charge after charge on Giannis and Middleton and packed the paint, making it difficult for the reigning MVP to get any kind of scoring going. They will be looking to continue in the same vein in Game 2 on defense.

Offensively, Evan Fournier was the only player to underperform a bit, but he redeemed himself by hitting 3 big 3-pointers in the 4th quarter to put the game to bed.

Orlando Magic - Key Player

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

Team leader Nikola Vucevic put up an awesome display on both sides of the ball to spearhead the Orlando Magic. The 7' center finished the game with 35 points, 14 boards and 4 assists while shooting 5-of-8 on 3-pointers and 15-of-24 overall. Expecting him to sustain this will be a big ask, but you can mark Vuc down for another 20-point outing at the very least.

Orlando Magic predicted lineup:

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark, James Ennis, Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks offense sputtered all evening long when faced by the precise rotations and energetic defense played by the Magic. Khris Middleton was disappointing for the first half and finished with a below-par 14 point total. The Bucks shot only 14-of-42 from range and 39-of-90 overall. They will have to pull their socks up on both ends to compete at a satisfactory level in Game 2.

How the Magic looking at the Bucks pic.twitter.com/vE17B0pYxj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 18, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks - Key Player

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

Brook Lopez was the anchor of the Milwaukee Bucks defense through the regular season, but he got outplayed on both ends of the floor by Nikola Vucevic in Game 1. The 7-footer only scored 5 points and got 4 boards, and his impact on the game was minimal. Lopez will have to improve his output significantly for the Bucks to take their next game.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 - Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will aim to come out of the blocks flying in Game 2 and take an early lead. Expect Mike Budenholzer to make the adjustments they need to and get their defense in position to stifle Vucevic's impact. Oddsmakers and gamblers will still heavily favour the Bucks over the Magic. A point spread of 10 points or more can be expected.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 - Where to Watch

Viewers across the USA can catch this game on ESPN. Local viewers in Wisconsin and Florida can catch this game on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Florida. International viewers can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

