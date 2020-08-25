Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - August 26th, 2020| Game 5

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks, Game 5, First Round of Playoffs

Date & Time - August 26th, 4 PM ET (August 27th, 1:30 AM IST)

Where - AdventHealth Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Orlando Magic have been comprehensively beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks in the past 3 games of the series. After earning a shock W in Game 1, the scales look to be tipped more as most NBA viewers believed it would look like. The Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping to close the series out early with a 4th victory in Game 5 over the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic were punching way above their weight in keeping the game close for the first 3 quarters of the game. They were within 3 points of the Milwaukee Bucks and even held a couple of slender leads in the first 3 quarters of Game 4. But the inevitable happened in the 4th quarter as the Bucks pulled away after stuttering on offense earlier on.

Orlando Magic - Key Player

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

Evan Fournier has been in lamentable form throughout this series. In Game 4, Fournier was able to score only on 4 of his field goal attempts. The hope for the Orlando Magic will be that Fournier gets out of his shooting funk and his floaters and runners start going in instead of rimming out.

The Orlando Magic don’t have:

-Aaron Gordon

-Jonathan Isaac

-Evan Fournier doing anything helpful

-Michael Carter-Williams

-Al-Farouq Aminu

-Chuma Okeke



The Orlando Magic have:

-heart

-hustle

-loyal fans who don’t change teams when LeBron does

-a chance — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) August 20, 2020

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark, James Ennis, Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have seemingly overstretched themselves in the first round, compared to their upcoming second round opponents the Miami Heat. Their inability to put the Orlando Magic away in Game 1 puts them at a disadvantage in future rounds. They do, however, have the squad strength to more than cope up with this issue by resting key players for large parts of Game 5.

Milwaukee Bucks - Key Player

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

While the Milwaukee Bucks can and probably will be able to defeat the Orlando Magic without Khris Middleton playing at a high level, they will not be able to get through the rest of the playoffs with him in a shooting funk. The 2-time All Star has not found his shooting touch in the playoffs yet. He will be hoping to get back in form during what could be the close-out game of their first round series.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 - Match Prediction

If the past 3 games have shown us anything, it is that Giannis Antetokounmpo remains damn nigh unguardable for the Orlando Magic. His presence opens up scoring and playmaking opportunities for the rest of his teammates, and Giannis is the most dominant paint scorer in the game since Shaq. The Orlando Magic will have a real job keeping the game close, and you can expect the Milwaukee Bucks to win in another blowout.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 - Where to Watch

This game will be broadcast in the USA on national television by NBA TV. Viewers in local Florida and Wisconsin will be able to catch the games on Fox Sports networks. International viewers can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

