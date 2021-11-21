Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will play the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three nights. The Magic were overwhelmed in the last clash between the two teams. A late recovery brought Orlando back to within nine points of the Bucks, who were 29 points ahead with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter.

For Camp Milwaukee, the air is sweeter than it was three games ago. Their Big 3 is back together and doing what they do best - winning games. The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak, and will be akin to a mythical beast to the Orlando Magic's knight.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 22nd; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd,\; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic had 19 three-pointers in their last game. Four of their players scored 13+ points. They did everything possible; in fact, they were almost doing their best. Orlando had double teams on Giannis Antetokounmpo all night. Their shooters stretched the Milwaukee Bucks' defense. Slashers used the space as much as possible.

The problem was, there was almost no space inside the arc. Even the ranged shooters in Orlando were faced with the looming fear of Antetokounmpo or Bobby's block. Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter need to find a way to better control the paint, or else Orlando may have no means to win.

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

NBABet @nbabet Wendell Carter Jr. tonight 🔥



Over 12.5 Points ✅

Over 1.5 3PM ✅



The 2nd quarter just started! Wendell Carter Jr. tonight 🔥 Over 12.5 Points ✅ Over 1.5 3PM ✅ The 2nd quarter just started! https://t.co/F774mWoPOx

In Cole Anthony's absence, Wendell Carter is the most important player for the Orlando Magic. He is averaging 12.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. The 6' 10" Duke graduate is also recording 1.6 threes per game. His A-game will be much-needed in this game.

However, he had only two rebounds, two assists and eight points against the Milwaukee Bucks in the previous match. In fact, even against the Brooklyn Nets, he registered nine rebounds, but had only one point. So, even though he has had two off nights, an in-form Wendell is what the Orlando Magic will need to help them beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - RJ Hampton | G - Jalen Suggs | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-8 in the Eastern Conference. Before 17th November, they were 6-8. Three consecutive victories can do wonders to a team's record and morale. Another win will propel them closer to the top eight. However, a loss will them take them away from being the playoffs contenders this season.

However, after the performance the Bucks put up on Saturday, there is enough reason to believe they are back in their groove. Bobby Portis went off for 24 points, 18 of which came from six three-pointers. He also had 15 rebounds and one block.

As a defensive unit, the Milwaukee Bucks were impressive almost all of the time. Orlando Magic's late-night run to cut the 29-point lead down to nine threatened Milwaukee for a while. But matched with their exceptional offense, they were able to recover without any fuss.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a thrilling weekend. The Milwaukee power forward scored 32 points and had 20 rebounds in his last game. The Orlando Magic had absolutely no answer for Antetokounmpo. On every possession, he charged into the paint, spinning around defenders like a 6' 11" built-like-a-bull ballerina.

It was plain and simple dominance. The GQ Magazine 'Athlete of the Year' was faster and stronger than Mo Bamba and Gary Harris all night. Antetokounmpo was just as special at the defensive end. He had three blocks, and was a constant threat to perimeter shooters. Along with Bobby Portis, he collected almost all defensive rebounds - a whopping 30 of them on the night.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Magic vs Bucks Match Prediction

The only hope Orlando have of winning this game will be to find a means to stop the Greek Freak. His gravity pulls multiple defenders, so even when he isn't scoring, there is ample space for others to score without too much of a challenge.

Defensively, the Milwaukee Bucks are superior in every front. The Magic fell apart under Milwaukee's ball rotation in their last meeting. If that happens again, Mike Budenholzer's team will win this upcoming game.

Where to watch Magic vs Bucks?

Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Florida will be local broadcasters for the upcoming game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, fans will also be able to watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav