Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 21, 2023

The Orlando Magic will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 21 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently ranked higher in the NBA standings than the Orlando Magic, with a record of 20 wins and seven losses. On the other hand, the Magic have a record of 16 wins and 10 losses.

The game is expected to feature a competitive matchup between the two teams, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic have played each other 74 times since 2004, with the Milwaukee Bucks winning 41 games and the Orlando Magic winning 33 games.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

Moneyline: Magic (+260) vs. Bucks (-350)

Spread: Magic (+8) vs. Bucks (-8)

Total(O/U): Magic (U 239.5) vs. Bucks (O 239.5)

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Bucks are favored to win, with odds of 1.26, implying a 79% likelihood of victory. The spread is set at 8, and the total points line is currently 239.5

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start as the PG, Andre Jackson Jr. as SG, Khris Middleton as SF, Giannis Antentoukounmpo as PF, and Brook Lopez at center.

For the Magic, Cole Anthony will start as the PG, Jalen Suggs as SG, Franz Wagner as SF, Paulo Banchero as PF, and Wendell Carter Jr. at center.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo's over/under in points for the upcoming matchup against the Magic is set at 29.5 and 31.5 points. Considering his recent performance and the opposing team's defense, it may be prudent to consider the over if the line is set around these values.

In the last 10 games, Damian Lillard has averaged 39.2 points, rebounds, and assists and has hit over 50% of the time.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win the game against the Orlando Magic. The sportsbooks' betting odds give the Milwaukee Bucks a 79% chance of winning.