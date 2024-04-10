Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is a key one on the NBA Wednesday slate, as these two teams are battling for the top seeds in the East. It is the first of two meetings between the teams this week after splitting their earlier two games back in November and December.

The Magic won the first 112-97. The Bucks then took the second in a close one, 118-114. Both home teams won, which bodes well for the Bucks on Wednesday.

The Magic have been up and down as of late, going 5-5 in their last 10 outings. They still have a shot at the No. 2 seed in the East. However, they are fourth in the East heading into this one, with the same record as the Cleveland Cavaliers in fifth.

The Bucks are coming off a huge win against the Boston Celtics. It ended their four-game losing streak, which included three losses to sub .500 teams.

To make matters worse, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo limped off the floor in the Celtics win. He avoided an Achilles injury but was diagnosed with a calf strain and his timetable to return is still unknown.

The Magic will try and take advantage of his absence in this one. They will hope their defense and size suffocate the Bucks offense without their transcendent star.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Orlando Magic injury report for April 10

The Magic will be without Gary Harris as he is resting due to right foot soreness. Markelle Fultz is listed as questionable with knee issues but is expected to play. Franz Wagner has hit a bit of a shooting slump and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but should be ready to go for this one.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report April 10

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is a huge loss. MarJon Beauchamp will be out again with an ankle injury. Khris Middleton is listed as day-to-day, but he played in the Bucks' 104-91 win against the Celtics and should be healthy for this one.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts April 10

Orlando Magic Starting Lineup & Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Suggs Markelle Fultz (DTD) Trevelin Queen SG Cole Anthony Anthony Black

SF Franz Wagner (DTD) Joe Ingles Chuma Okeke PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Caleb Houstan C Wendell Carter Jr. Moritz Wagner Goga Bitadze

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup & Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard AJ Green TyTy Washington Jr. SG Patrick Beverley Malik Beasley

SF Khris Middleton (DTD) Pat Connaughton PF Jae Crowder Danilo Galinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Key Matchups

The key matchup in this one will be Jalen Suggs versus Damian Lillard. Suggs has been an All-Defense candidate all season and will do his best to put his clamps on Lillard. It will be a tough test as Lillard will get more usage without Antetokounmpo available.

Jonathan Isaac has also been a defensive stopper all season. His length and versatility are a problem for any wing or big in the league. The Magic will likely use him to disrupt Middleton and Brook Lopez’s scoring abilities to give the Magic the edge in tonight's Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup.