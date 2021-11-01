Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Orlando Magic at Target Center in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Monday.

The Magic have recorded just one win in their first seven games so far. They are coming off a 103-110 defeat against the Detroit Pistons. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 19 points on the night.

Orlando failed to keep hold of the ball, committing 17 turnovers on the night. They also got to the foul line just 15 times compared to the Pistons' 30 attempts from there.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have lost two of their first five games of the season. They are coming off a 91-93 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Malik Beasley led the charge for the team with 18 points off the bench. Minnesota shot just 38.1% from the field and committed 20 turnovers, which led to their loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have listed five players on their injury report.

Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore have all been ruled out for Monday's game against the T'Wolves, while Gary Harris is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Markelle Fultz Out Knee injury recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Knee injury recovery E’Twaun Moore Out Knee sprain Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle injury recovery Gary Harris Questionable Ankle sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have no players listed on their injury report for the game.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic in action during a game

The Orlando Magic are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup from their last outing. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will likely start as guards, while Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mohammed Bamba will complete the rest of the lineup.

Terence Ross, RJ Hampton and Moritz Wagner will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are unlikely to make changes to their lineup as well. D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards will likely continue to start as guards, with the three frontcourt spots going to Josh Okogie, Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Naz Reid will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mohammed Bamba.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Josh Okogie | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

