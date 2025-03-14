  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season 

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season 

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Mar 14, 2025 13:02 GMT
NBA: Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season - Image Source: Imagn

The Orlando Magic face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. The game pits the Magic (31-36), who are No. 8 in the Eastern Conference, against the Timberwolves (38-29), who are No. 7 in the Western Conference standings.

Ad

The Magic went back to winning ways in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. They defeated the Pelicans 113-93 on the road as Paolo Banchero recorded 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Franz Wagner added 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are on a six-game winning run, and haven't lost a game since losing 117-116 to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 28. Their last matchup was a 115-95 away victory against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Anthony Edwards recorded 29 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Julius Randle added 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

Orlando Magic injury report for March 14

The Orlando Magic don't have an extensive injury list. Point guard Cole Anthony was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Pelicans due to a strained left big toe.

The Magic's complete injury report:

Ad
  • Cole Anthony: Out - Strained left big toe
  • Jalen Suggs: Out - Knee surgery; out of the season
  • Moritz Wagner: Out - Torn ACL; left knee - out of the season

Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report for March 14

The Timberwolves don't have any major player ruled out against the Magic.

The Timberwolves' complete injury report:

  • Jesse Edwards: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • Leonard Miller: Out - G League - On Assignment
  • Tristen Newton: Out - G League - Two-Way
Ad

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Orlando Magic's starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Magic are projected to go with the following lineup against the Timberwolves: Anthony Black (point guard), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shooting guard), Franz Wagner (small forward), Paolo Banchero (power forward) and Wendell Carter Jr. (center).

Here's a look at the Magic's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Ad
Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Cole AnthonyKentavious Caldwell-PopeFranz WagnerPaolo BancheroWendell Carter Jr.
Anthony BlackGary HarrisTristan da SilvaJonathan IsaacGoga Bitadze
Trevelin QueenJett HowardCaleb HoustanTristan da SilvaJonathan Isaac
Cory JosephCole Anthony Jett Howard Jett HowardMoritz Wagner
Mac McClungTrevelin Queen Gary Harris Caleb Houstan-
Ad

Minneota Timberwolves' starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Minnesota Timberwolves are projected to go with the following starting five against the Magic: Mike Conley (point guard), Anthony Edwards (shooting guard), Jaden McDaniels (small forward), Julius Randle (power forward) and Rudy Gobert (center).

Here's a look at the Timberwolves' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Mike ConleyAnthony EdwardsJaden McDanielsJulius RandleRudy Gobert
Donte DiVincenzoNickeil Alexander-WalkerJaylen ClarkNaz ReidNaz Reid
Rob DillinghamDonte DiVincenzo Terrence Shannon Jr.Jaden McDanielsLuka Garza
Bones HylandTerrence Shannon Jr. Nickeil Alexander-Walker Joe InglesJulius Randle
Tristen NewtonJaylen Clark Donte DiVincenzo Leonard MillerLeonard Miller

The matchup begins at 8 p.m. EDT on FDSN and FDSFL. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी