Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Orlando Magic face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. The game pits the Magic (31-36), who are No. 8 in the Eastern Conference, against the Timberwolves (38-29), who are No. 7 in the Western Conference standings.

Ad

The Magic went back to winning ways in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. They defeated the Pelicans 113-93 on the road as Paolo Banchero recorded 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Franz Wagner added 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are on a six-game winning run, and haven't lost a game since losing 117-116 to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 28. Their last matchup was a 115-95 away victory against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Edwards recorded 29 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Julius Randle added 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

Orlando Magic injury report for March 14

The Orlando Magic don't have an extensive injury list. Point guard Cole Anthony was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Pelicans due to a strained left big toe.

The Magic's complete injury report:

Ad

Cole Anthony: Out - Strained left big toe

Jalen Suggs: Out - Knee surgery; out of the season

Moritz Wagner: Out - Torn ACL; left knee - out of the season

Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report for March 14

The Timberwolves don't have any major player ruled out against the Magic.

The Timberwolves' complete injury report:

Jesse Edwards: Out - G League - Two-Way

Leonard Miller: Out - G League - On Assignment

Tristen Newton: Out - G League - Two-Way

Ad

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Orlando Magic's starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Magic are projected to go with the following lineup against the Timberwolves: Anthony Black (point guard), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shooting guard), Franz Wagner (small forward), Paolo Banchero (power forward) and Wendell Carter Jr. (center).

Here's a look at the Magic's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Ad

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cole Anthony Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Gary Harris Tristan da Silva Jonathan Isaac Goga Bitadze Trevelin Queen Jett Howard Caleb Houstan Tristan da Silva Jonathan Isaac Cory Joseph Cole Anthony Jett Howard Jett Howard Moritz Wagner Mac McClung Trevelin Queen Gary Harris Caleb Houstan -

Ad

Minneota Timberwolves' starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Minnesota Timberwolves are projected to go with the following starting five against the Magic: Mike Conley (point guard), Anthony Edwards (shooting guard), Jaden McDaniels (small forward), Julius Randle (power forward) and Rudy Gobert (center).

Here's a look at the Timberwolves' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Naz Reid Naz Reid Rob Dillingham Donte DiVincenzo Terrence Shannon Jr. Jaden McDaniels Luka Garza Bones Hyland Terrence Shannon Jr. Nickeil Alexander-Walker Joe Ingles Julius Randle Tristen Newton Jaylen Clark Donte DiVincenzo Leonard Miller Leonard Miller

The matchup begins at 8 p.m. EDT on FDSN and FDSFL. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.