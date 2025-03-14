Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Orlando Magic face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. The game pits the Magic (31-36), who are No. 8 in the Eastern Conference, against the Timberwolves (38-29), who are No. 7 in the Western Conference standings.
The Magic went back to winning ways in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. They defeated the Pelicans 113-93 on the road as Paolo Banchero recorded 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Franz Wagner added 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are on a six-game winning run, and haven't lost a game since losing 117-116 to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 28. Their last matchup was a 115-95 away victory against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
Anthony Edwards recorded 29 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Julius Randle added 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports
Orlando Magic injury report for March 14
The Orlando Magic don't have an extensive injury list. Point guard Cole Anthony was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Pelicans due to a strained left big toe.
The Magic's complete injury report:
- Cole Anthony: Out - Strained left big toe
- Jalen Suggs: Out - Knee surgery; out of the season
- Moritz Wagner: Out - Torn ACL; left knee - out of the season
Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report for March 14
The Timberwolves don't have any major player ruled out against the Magic.
The Timberwolves' complete injury report:
- Jesse Edwards: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Leonard Miller: Out - G League - On Assignment
- Tristen Newton: Out - G League - Two-Way
Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
Orlando Magic's starting lineup and depth chart for March 14
The Magic are projected to go with the following lineup against the Timberwolves: Anthony Black (point guard), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shooting guard), Franz Wagner (small forward), Paolo Banchero (power forward) and Wendell Carter Jr. (center).
Here's a look at the Magic's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Minneota Timberwolves' starting lineup and depth chart for March 14
The Minnesota Timberwolves are projected to go with the following starting five against the Magic: Mike Conley (point guard), Anthony Edwards (shooting guard), Jaden McDaniels (small forward), Julius Randle (power forward) and Rudy Gobert (center).
Here's a look at the Timberwolves' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
The matchup begins at 8 p.m. EDT on FDSN and FDSFL. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.
