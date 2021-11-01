Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Orlando Magic at the Target Center on Monday. The rebuilding Magic team will play their last road game before heading back to Florida for a five-game homestand. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have surprised the league with a great start to their season.

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, November 1st, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are deep in their rebuilding mission. They have 12 players on the roster aged 24 or younger and are the NBA's third-youngest team with an average age of 24.7.

The franchise are 1-6 through their first seven games and their lone victory came against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Terrence Ross erupted down the stretch and dropped 22 points, all in the fourth quarter.

The Orlando Magic drafted Jalen Suggs as the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Many analysts have him as one of the favorites for NBA Rookie of the Year. He has started every game and is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game.

Although Suggs' shooting efficiency isn't good, he's doing good work on both ends of the floor, leading the Orlando Magic in steals with 1.1 a game. Additionally, Mo Bamba has been incredible to begin the season. He is averaging 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony has taken a huge leap in his offensive game. He leads the Orlando Magic in scoring this season, averaging 17.7 points per game on 44/42/81 shooting splits.

Anthony averaged 33.7% from beyond the arc last season on 3.7 attempts per game. Through the first seven games this season, he is up to 42.2% on 6.4 attempts a night. He is also grabbing 7.4 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Jalen Suggs | F - Franz Wagner | F - Mo Bamba | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have started the season 3-2. Although their first three games were against easier opponents, their last victory came against the reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks.

Patrick Beverly fits right into the lineup as he comes off the bench and gives them 30 minutes of defense. Anthony Edwards has been excellent for the team so far. Edwards is the team's second-highest scorer and leading rebounder, averaging 23.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell has been struggling offensively off late. He has averaged close to 20 points per game over the last three years but is down to 17.2 points per game now. He is also a sharpshooting point guard who shot nearly 39% from beyond the arc last season but is shooting just 30% from deep so far.

Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly and Naz Ried have given the Minnesota Timberwolves decent production off the bench.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns often gets left out of the discussion about the top big men in the NBA because he has played just 90 games since 2019. But if one keeps his injury troubles aside, Towns is certainly one of the best bigs in the league.

Across the first five games of this season, he is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Magic vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are obvious favorites to win the game on Monday. They are a mid-table team who are aiming for the playoffs this season while currently standing at 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are a rebuilding team that are not focusing on immediate wins. Moreover, the game is at Target Center, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves an added chance of winning.

Where to watch the Magic vs Timberwolves game?

The matchup between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Florida. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at 830 WCCO and WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM to listen to the match's live commentary.

