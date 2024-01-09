Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Jan. 9, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) will visit the Orlando Magic (21-15) on Tuesday, January 9. Both teams defy expectations this season and are seen as two upcoming rosters in the NBA.

Minnesota has more veteran talent at their disposal, though. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns provide a stern defensive pairing while the presence of Mike Conley cannot be understated.

Nevertheless, the Magic are a young and exciting side. Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Florida-based franchise is already ahead of schedule in terms of performance, talent, and where they sit within the Eastern Conference. When the two teams go toe-to-toe, we will enjoy a very exciting game.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) vs. Orlando Magic (21-15)

Date and Time: Jan. 9, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Orlando Magic are navigating some injury issues heading into their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will miss Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac, and Franz Wagner as they all recover from injury setbacks.

As such, Orlando's roster will be considerably weaker than we've seen throughout the season, which will be a hammer blow when facing the impressive Minnesota Timberwolves.

Furthermore, outside of Jaylen Clarke, Chris Finch's team is fully healthy, heaping further pressure on the Magic to find some winning combinations within their rotation.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

The Orlando Magic's starting lineup could look like this: Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, and Goga Bitadze.

Banchero's presence within the rotation will ensure the Magic have a high-level scoring option available. However, with multiple key members of the starting unit absent via injury, Orlando could struggle.

The Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup could look like this: Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

Edwards will arguably be the most talented player on the floor. When you couple his explosive scoring and shot creation with the elite defense of Gobert and Towns, it's hard to envision how Orlando will find consistent success on offense.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards enters the game against the Orlando Magic with odds of -115 to score under 30.5 points. He will likely be matched up with Jalen Suggs, who is a talented defender. However, Edwards is averaging 26.8 points this season, and given the Magic's injury issues, could explode for a big night.

Paolo Banchero has odds of -115 to score under 28.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Given the lack of playmaking Orlando has available to them and the size of Minnesota's interior defenders, Banchero could have a tough time finding success when trying to score on the interior. Mike Conley is also a talented perimeter defender and could be an issue via cross-matches.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slight favorites heading into their game against the Orlando Magic. They're -5 on the spread and -186 on the money line. They're facing Orlando at the opportune time, given the team's current injury issues and makeshift rotations.

Nevertheless, Minnesota will need to be aware of the potential for a trap game. It's easy to look at Orlando's injury issues and expect an easy win. Yet, everyone who is stepping into a bigger role has a point to prove and will be playing to earn additional minutes moving forward.

As such, the Timberwolves should be favorites but won't have an easy time asserting their dominance.