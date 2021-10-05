Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans will meet each other for their second NBA preseason match on October 6th. Both teams lost their respective openers. While the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by D'Angelo Russell, trampled the Pelicans, the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown clinched a close victory over the Magic squad.

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 7th, 2021, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Orlando Magic Preview

Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner were the leading scorers for the Magic squad in their preseason debut. Moritz's unexpected scoring spree almost helped the Orlando Magic beat the Celtics squad. On the defensive end, Mo Bamba's presence provided them with much-needed rim protection. Bamba collected 10 rebounds and registered 4 blocks. He also recorded 13 points in an impressive overall performance.

The team that remained second from bottom in the 2020-21 Eastern Conference standings will hope to improve their win-loss ratio in the 2021-22 regular season. Preseason games will help the rosters amass critical experience and team cohesion.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony is a sophomore player with no outstanding stats. He isn't a scoring beast like Anthony Edwards or a playmaking genius like LaMelo Ball but he makes up for it with his well balanced playing style. In the game held on Monday, Cole registered 16 points along with six assists and six rebounds. His offensive contribution was undeniably essential for the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Harris, G - Cole Anthony, F - Terrence Ross, F - Franz Wagner, C - Mo Bamba

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Winning and losing, although inconsequential in the preseason, grants a team a chance to recognize the right strategies and lineups. The New Orleans Pelicans should take advantage of this invaluable opportunity to redeem themselves in the 2021-22 regular season after a humiliating previous season.

They have already lost a game in the absence of Zion Williamson and the probability of his return in the upcoming fixture is next to nonexistent. But Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker's performance against the Timberwolves was a refreshing ray of hope for the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are under pressure and it will be interesting to see how they acquit themselves.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram during the Pelicans' Media Day

Brandon Ingram, in Zion's absence, remains the best player on the Pelicans squad. His 14-point performance on Monday, although not exceptional, was a decent start to his preseason. If the former Laker can bring out his A-game and replicate his 2020-21 regular season confidence and efficiency as a dominant scorer, Ingram can become a deadly weapon for the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham, G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker, F - Brandon Ingram, F - Naji Marshall, C - Jaxson Hayes

Magic vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are without their star player and suffered a thorough bashing in their previous game. However, with Ingram, Hart and Walker running hot, the team is capable of beating the Orlando Magic.

After all, the Magic lack any exceptional offensive players and their defense isn't anything to boast about either. The upcoming game will be a matchup between the bottom feeders of the previous season in their hunt to be acknowledged by their respective conferences.

Where to watch the Magic vs Pelicans game?

Viewers can find the Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans game locally on Bally Sports NO. It will also be available online on NBA TV for NBA League Pass subscribers.

