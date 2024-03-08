Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024 

The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks square off Friday at Madison Square Garden for the final time this season. The Magic is fourth in the East with a 37-26 record, while the Knicks are right below them in fifth with a 36-26 record. Orlando has won the season series 3-0 against its potential first-round matchup in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Their last game against each other on Feb. 14 ended in a 118-100 win for the Magic behind Paolo Banchero's 36 points and six rebounds. The shorthanded Knicks didn't have much support around Jalen Brunson, who dropped 33 points.

Orlando shot an impressive 63.2% in that game, while the Knicks could only covert 41.2% of their attempts.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Local TV operators Bally Sports Florida and MSG will cover the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game. Fans outside local regions can catch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET.

Moneyline: Magic -102, Knicks -116

Spread: Magic +1 (-110), Knicks -1 (-110)

Total (o/u): Magic o207.5 (-110), Knicks u207.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Preview

The Magic are 12-3 since Feb, tied for the best record in that stretch with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Their defensive effort has remained consistent as they boast the seventh-best rating in that period. It's their offensive improvement that has helped their surge. They are 13th in the NBA in their past 15 games. It's ranked 23rd on the season.

The Magic have outscored their opponents by 5.7 points in this span. The improved 3-point shooting has been decisive. Orlando is shooting 39.3% from 3 (fourth) amid this run and 35.5% (25th) overall this season.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 6-9 in their last 15 games. Injuries are to blame for their inconsistency. New York has been without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby in that period, while Jalen Brunson has also missed a few games. New York has experienced a decline on both ends amid this rough stretch.

It is 25th on defense and 18th on offense. On the season, the Knicks are 11th on offense and defense. The Knicks will remain without Randle, Anunoby and Robinson, while Brunson is questionable for Friday's game.

Meanwhile, the Magic only have one injury. Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Starting lineups

Magic starting lineup

PG - Anthony Black, SG - Jalen Suggs, SF - Franz Wagner, PF - Paolo Banchero, C - Goga Bitadze

Knicks starting lineup

PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Donte DiVincenzo, SF - Josh Hart, PF - Precious Achiuwa, C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Betting Tips

Jalen Brunson is favored to score over 28.5 points. Before going scoreless in his exit vs. the Cavaliers within one minute of the game, Brunson had averaged 31.9 points in his past 10 outings.

Paolo Banchero is favored to score under 21.5 points. However, the reigning Rookie of the Year has 23.9 points in his past 10 games. Banchero has gone over his points in three of his last five outings.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Prediction

The New York Knicks are marginal favorites to win on Friday with a -114 to -105 money line. The Orlando Magic are predicted to cover the spread and win the game. New York doesn't have the depth to deal with the Magic's size with the frontline of Anunoby, Randle and Robinson out.

The Knicks could match up to the Magic's 3-point shooting or even outplay them from beyond the arc, but Orlando is the better team in paint scoring. New York could also miss Jalen Brunson for the second consecutive game.

It could become a lopsided affair if that happens. However, even if he plays, the Magic may have the edge after getting the better of the Knicks thrice, regardless of their roster health.