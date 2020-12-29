Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The unbeaten Orlando Magic find themselves on top of the Eastern Conference standings and their next opponents are the rebuilding OKC Thunder. The Magic will be hoping to extend their winning streak to four while the Thunder have little riding on the game.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 29th, 8 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are flying high and playing explosive offense to start the season. They surprised the Miami Heat on opening night and then beat playoff hopefuls Washington Wizards twice to jump to a 3-0 start to the season.

✅ Miami

✅ Washington

✅ Washington

Next stop, OKC 🛫 pic.twitter.com/DEo9fw8TYb — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 28, 2020

The Orlando Magic have four players averaging over 17 points per game and Terrence Ross has emerged as their leading scorer. Nikola Vucevic continues to work his magic on the boards. Meanwhile, the team as a whole is taking care of possession and not committing too many turnovers.

Key Player - Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz is making good on Orlando Magic's faith in him after signing a $50 million extension with the franchise. He continues to grow as a playmaker and is averaging 20.7 points on 49% shooting to start the season. He had 26 points in his last game and will be hoping for similar numbers against OKC Thunder.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Markelle Fultz, G Evan Fournier, F Dwayne Bacon, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder may not win a lot of games this season but they sure are making things tough for their opponents. They suffered their first loss of the season against Utah Jazz but led for the majority of the night. Their biggest takeaway so far is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming along just fine as a leader.

🙌 New career high for Lu Dort tonight: 26 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3PT) #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/RvAglheUdT — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 29, 2020

George Hill and Al Horford are doing their bit but it really is about the OKC Thunder's young trio in SGA, Lu Dort, and Darius Bazley. The latter almost had himself a double-double last night. Meanwhile, Mike Muscala has emerged as a reliable floor-spacer and could find himself on the trading block soon.

Key Player - Luguentz Dort

Lu Dort

Lu Dort started last season for the OKC Thunder as a two-way player and one year later, he's already an elite defender in the league. He had a 26-point game against the Utah Jazz which shows that he's not entirely about defense. Dort will be hoping to have another good two-way outing against the Orlando Magic.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G George Hill, G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Magic vs Thunder Match Prediction

It's a case of high-octane offense against sturdy defense with the Orlando Magic taking on the OKC Thunder. However, the Eastern Conference outfit has more options to rely on down the stretch. The Thunder will make it tough for the Magic but expect the latter to notch up their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Where to watch Magic vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: NBA Power Rankings - Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 of 2020-21 season