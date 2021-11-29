Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will travel to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Orlando, on a six-game skid, will miss their leading scorer Cole Anthony for the sixth straight game.

The Orlando Magic's challenging campaign has gotten even more difficult with starters Anthony and Mo Bamba sidelined with injuries. They will face the 76ers who are only just starting to get healthy after several players went under the league's health and safety protocols.

Joel Embiid returned from a nine-game absence against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Impressively, the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center continued where he left off. He scored a game-high 42 points, and also bagged 14 rebounds and three assists on the night.

Philly also has Tobias Harris back from a hip injury, which only makes the Sixers tougher to beat. The Philadelphia 76ers once held the best record in the East at 8-2 before getting decimated by injuries. With an almost healthy roster now, the team is slowly trying to get back to its lofty place in the standings.

Game Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, November 29th; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 30th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have struggled without Cole Anthony in the last five games. [Photo: The SportsRush]

The Orlando Magic's injury woes could not have come at a more unfortunate time. In their last six losses, they had to face the Nets, Bucks twice, Hornets, Bulls and the emerging Cleveland Cavaliers. Even with a completely healthy roster, it's a murderer's row of opponents that they would have been hard-pressed to win.

Up next is a battle with the Philadelphia 76ers who just got a boost with the return of Embiid, Harris and Matisse Thybulle from injuries. It promises to be yet another long night for the Orlando Magic, who could miss Cole Anthony and probably Mo Bamba as well. Bamba, in particular, could be crucial, as Embiid is in great form.

The Orlando Magic could learn a thing or two from their opponents on Monday when it comes to facing adversity through injuries. One positive that the Magic can glean from in the spate of injuries is the emergence of players like Wendell Carter Jr.

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. has been quietly playing well this season for the Orlando Magic. He has, however, really emerged with Anthony and Bamba out. The 22-year old is already into his fourth season in the league, and is playing his best campaign so far. He is averaging career-best numbers across almost all statistical categories.

Carter Jr. is averaging close to a double double - 13.3 PPG and 9.5 RPG. He has taken his game to another level in his second season with the Orlando Magic. The former Duke University star has become a willing shooter from three-point distance, and has been efficient with it. His 39% from long-range territory has helped the Magic this season despite playing a rare two-big frontline.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Robin Lopez.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid will lead the Philadelphia 76ers against the Orlando Magic. [Photo: Section 215]

Joel Embiid jumped into his first game after a three-week absence as if he never left. In his last game before contracting the virus, he led the 76ers past the Bulls with 30 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. After all that time out, he came back with probably his best game of the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are a different team when they are healthy. But they have learned a few things during their battle with injuries, which could make them even better as the season progresses. They have learned to be greatly competitive and win even without four of their best players in the lineup.

Tyrese Maxey's development through the injuries has become the best result for the Philadelphia 76ers. He had 15 points, four rebounds and a game-high nine assists in their last game. The Sixers' new starting point guard should only forge better chemistry with Embiid with more playing time.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

The decision to get Embiid's conditioning ready after serving the NBA's health and safety protocols proved to be the right one for the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly's franchise player did not immediately get back into action after serving a mandatory ten-day hiatus. Despite the 'questionable' tag before the game, the 27-year old showed why he's one of the best talents in the NBA right now.

Joel Embiid is putting up another double double average for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, with 23.5 PPG and ten RPG per contest. His 40.5% 3FG is a career-best by a mile. He is also setting up teammates with a career-high 3.9 assists per game. As good as Embiid has been, he is still only getting better.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Magic vs 76ers Match Prediction

Losing Cole Anthony has really hurt the Orlando Magic. Not only is he the team's best scorer, but he has also become the Magic's team leader and galvanizing force. Anthony's unshakeable belief in himself has rubbed off on his teammates this season. They look a little lost without him.

The Philadelphia 76ers gave the Timberwolves everything they could handle before losing by the slimmest of margins. They are already somehow close to their best form despite just having Embiid and Harris in that game.

Doc Rivers' team has proven that they can be elite when healthy. With two of their best players back in action, they should get past the shorthanded Orlando Magic.

Where to watch the Magic vs 76ers game?

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Philadelphia will also air the matchup as it happens.

