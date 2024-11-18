Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 18 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic will travel to the Footprint Center in Arizona on Monday as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns for the first time this season. Neither team has played against an opponent outside their conference since the first week of November.

Currently sitting in third place within the Eastern Conference standings the Orlando Magic have been in good form recently as they are unbeaten in five games. After starting the season positively with three wins in four games, the Florida team suffered a bit of a slump in between as they lost five games in a row.

This unfortunate run was mostly down to the Magic losing their star man, Paolo Banchero, who up until that point was averaging 29.0 points per game. While it took them some time to regroup, they turned things around and now boast the best defense in the league and are yet to lose a game at home.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns had a vibrant start to their 2024-25 season as they boasted an 8-2 record in their first 10 games. The Arizona side also led the Western Conference for multiple weeks before a bad run of form put them on a downward spiral.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On a run of three consecutive losses, this stretch of consecutive defeats has left the Suns with a record of 9-4. This puts them in fifth place, two games behind current leaders, the Golden State Warriors.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Injury reports for Nov. 18

Magic injury report

The Orlando Magic have two players out with injuries. Center, Wendell Carter Jr. is out with a heel injury and is set to miss out on his eighth consecutive fixture this season. Paolo Banchero has been out with a right torn oblique since the last week of October and will miss out on this fixture too as he is due for assessment in 5-6 weeks.

Suns injury report

Phoenix will have three players out with injuries for this fixture. Superstars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both out with calf strains. Guard Colin Gillespie will also be out with a right ankle fracture.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 18

The Magic could start with Jalen Suggs at point guard, Kentavious Caldwell Pope at shooting guard, Franz Wagner at small forward, Tristan da Silva at power forward, and Mortiz Wagner at center.

PG Jalen Suggs Anthony Black Corey Joseph SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cole Anthony Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner Jett Howard Caleb Houstan PF Tristan da Silva Jonathan Issac C Moritz Wagner Goga Bitadze

Phoenix could start with Tyus Jones at point guard, Devin Booker at shooting guard, Royce O'Neale at small forward, Ryan Dunn at power forward, and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

PG Tyus Jones Monte Morris SG Devin Booker Grayson Allen Damion Lee SF Royce O'Neale Josh Okogie

PF Ryan Dunn Bol Bol C Jusuf Nurkic Mason Plumlee

The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET and should be a great watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.