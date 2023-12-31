Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, betting tips | Dec. 31, 2023

The Orlando Magic will take on the Phoenix Suns in one of the last two NBA regular season games to be played in 2023. This will be the first matchup between the two teams in the 2023-2024 NBA season.

The Magic won three of their last four games, their most recent was against the New York Knicks (117-108) at home. Meanwhile, the Suns won their last two games following a three-game losing streak, lastly against the Charlotte Hornets (133-119).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Magic (19-12) play the Suns (18-14) on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will be aired on Bally Sports Florida in Orlando, and Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+200) vs Suns (-245)

Spread: Magic +6.0 (-110) vs Suns -6.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 230.0

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

Both teams split their season series last year, each winning their games at home. The Magic won three of their last four games, following a four-game losing streak that saw them slipping down in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Suns are coming off back-to-back wins against the Houston Rockets and the Charlotte Hornets who snapped a three-game losing streak. They now look to rebound and make another dash to an outright playoff spot.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been stellar for the Magic in recent games, including a combined 61 points and 19 rebounds against the Knicks. They are expected to start anew for the Magic along with Goga Bitadze, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black.

Meanwhile, the Suns' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were in full force against the Charlotte Hornets in their last game.

While Beal struggled in the game, Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen put up solid numbers as well to backstop the Suns. The team is expected to start the five players again against the Magic.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Key players, betting tips

Despite playing solidly against the Charlotte Hornets, Points Bet projects both Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant to go under the point prop, while Caesars Sportsbook has the same projection for Devin Booker.

Though Covers.com does not have a points prop projection for the Magic, expect Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to lead the way anew.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Suns as -245 favorites over the Magic (+200 underdogs).

The Suns are also -6.0 favorites over the Magic, which is understandable despite Pheonix being the virtually overwhelming favorites in the money line as they have been solid almost all season long.

However, with the Suns' Big 3 complete, they could be poised for another blowout at home, and it is recommended to pick the Suns going against the -6.0 spread.