Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The high-flying Phoenix Suns will host the struggling Orlando Magic at the Phoenix Suns Arena for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns have been on a tear as they enter this contest on an impressive five-game winning streak that has earned them the fourth-best record in the West. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have struggled this season and currently hold a .370 winning percentage that has seen them drop to the 12th position in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Monday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Orlando Magic Preview

At the start of the season, the Orlando Magic were looking primed to mount a playoff run but have been hindered by injuries to several starters.

Nikola Vucevic has fought hard to keep the Magic afloat this campaign but finds his side alarmingly close to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Orlando Magic have gone 3-7 in their last ten outings and will enter this contest with a 10-17 season record.

Nikola Vucevic tonight:



42 PTS

9 REB

77 FG%

75 3P%



One of the most underrated players in the NBA.

After dropping one to the Warriors, the Orlando Magic were able to bounce back with a victory in their previous outing against the Sacramento Kings. Nikola Vucevic was unstoppable, dropping 42 points on 77% shooting. The Magic saw as many as five players score in double digits to register their tenth win of the season.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic continues to be the key man for the Orlando Magic this season. In their win against the Kings, the big man registered a massive 42-point performance in which he also added nine boards and four assists, and went 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He will need to come up with a similar performance to give his side a fighting chance against the red-hot Phoenix Suns.

The 1xAll-Star has proven to be a double-double machine this season and is averaging 24 points and 11.5 rebounds in twenty-seven games so far.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Dwayne Bacon, G Terrance Ross, F Gary Clark, F James Ennis III, C Nikola Vucevic.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a brilliant outing against the East-leading Sixers. The Suns beat Philadelphia 120-111 and were led by their electric backcourt duo, with Devin Booker and Chris Paul combining for 54 points. As things stand, the Phoenix Suns look set for a playoff push later in the year and could pull off a major upset in the postseason.

Devin Booker today:



36 points

5 rebounds

4 assists

61% FG@DevinBook #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hvqQ5DimJ7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 13, 2021

While the Phoenix Suns are known for their stellar offense, it is their defense that has helped them surge past the competition on most nights. The Suns have the sixth-best defensive rating in the league ahead of their matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Devin Booker sizzled with a game-high 36 points to counter Embiid's 35 points in their impressive win over the 76ers in their previous matchup. Booker went 3 of 5 from deep against the Sixers and has been red-hot in Phoenix's most recent stretch. The guard has dropped 30 or more in the last three games for the Phoenix Suns and will fancy his chances against the slumping Orlando Magic in their next fixture.

The 1xAll-Star is averaging 24.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 48.8% shooting from the field in twenty-one games so far.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Frank Kaminsky, C DeAndre Ayton.

Magic vs Suns Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic will be eager to build on the win and will look to the big man in the middle, Nikola Vucevic, to guide them to another victory in a tough road game against the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Suns' confidence will be soaring after defeating a top contender in the Philadelphia 76ers and will expect the Magic to be much easier opposition.

The Phoenix Suns are favorites to win this one and keep their hot streak alive.

Where to watch Magic vs Suns?

