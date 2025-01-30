Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 30, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. Orlando is sixth in the East with a 24-24 record, while Portland is 13th in the West with a 18-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 70 times in the regular season, with Portland holding a 41-29 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They met as recently as Jan. 23, when the Trail Blazers upset the Magic 101-79 behind Anfernee Simons’ 21 points. Franz Wagner had 20 points for Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Moda Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Magic (-205) vs. Trail Blazers (+170)

Spread: Magic (-5) vs. Trail Blazers (+5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o212) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u212)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Magic have continued to struggle despite the return of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner from oblique injuries. They are 2-8 in the past 10 games and are coming off of a 125-119 OT loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. Wagner led the team with 29 points and eight rebounds.

Orlando got off to a hot start but has struggled with injuries ever since. Despite Banchero being back for the past nine games and Wagner for the last three, the Magic continue to struggle to find the form that propelled them toward the top of the Eastern standings.

The Trail Blazers are going through a rebuild as evidenced by their record. They are, however, going through a purple patch with five wins in the past six games. They most recently defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 125-112 on Tuesday.

Deni Avdija continues to be a revelation as he had 30 points and nine rebounds in the win. Anfernee Simons chipped in with 25 points, while Deandre Ayton had a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 23.5 and the oddsmakers favor him to go over. We expect the same. Bet on Banchero to score 24 points at least.

Anfernee Simons’ points total is set at 19.5, which is over his season average of 18.5 points. He is unlikely to cross the mark against Orlando’s tough defense.

Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a win on the road. The Trail Blazers, however, are fresh off of upsetting the Bucks and they could upstage Orlando as well. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 212 points.

