Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of 11 NBA games scheduled on Wednesday. The Magic (24-27) and the Kings (25-24) are eighth in the standings in their respective conferences.

These ball clubs have faced each other 70 times in the regular season. Orlando has won 30 times while Sacramento has secured victory 40 times. Wednesday's game will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings game details and odds

The Magic and Kings game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The game will be broadcast on NBCSCA and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Magic (+160) vs Kings (-190)

Spread: Magic (+5) vs Kings (-5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o218.5) vs Kings -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Magic are trying to end a four-game skid. On Monday, they lost to the Golden State Warriors 104-99. Cole Anthony provided a spark off the bench with 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Meanwhile, the Kings are coming off a 116-114 road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. DeMar DeRozan had 33 points, five rebounds and seven assists to help Sacramento snap a two-game losing streak.

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings betting props

Paolo Banchero's point total is set at 23.5, which is slightly above his season average of 22.5 points per game. Banchero has only played 17 games this season due to an oblique injury which kept him out for over two months.

Domantas Sabonis' point total is set at 18.5, which is below his season average of 20.6 points per outing. Sabonis only scored 14 points against the Timberwolves on Monday.

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are favored to win this home game against the Magic. Orlando has dropped four consecutive games and the Kings — who have found a second wind after Doug Christie took over as head coach — are in good position to claim the W.

