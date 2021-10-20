Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will start their 2021-22 NBA season on the road when they visit the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Wednesday. The game is part of the opening week of the league's new season.

The two teams faced each other in the preseason on October 10th, with the Spurs winning 101-100 in Orlando. The Magic, meanwhile, were winless in the preseason, while the Spurs went 2-2.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Final preseason game is Friday at home vs. HOU. Held on for the one point W!! 🤟We'll see them again on opening night. 🔜Final preseason game is Friday at home vs. HOU. #GoSpursGo Held on for the one point W!! 🤟

Final preseason game is Friday at home vs. HOU.#GoSpursGo https://t.co/EHivjHWqgK

The San Antonio Spurs will be without a true superstar for the first time in the tenure of head coach Gregg Popovich. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have moved on from the Nikola Vucevic-Aaron Gordon era. It will be an interesting season in terms of player development for both teams.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic enter the 2021-22 NBA season with five players out due to injury. These players are Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, E'Twaun Moore and Chuma Okeke.

Carter-Williams underwent offseason surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle. Meanwhile, Fultz and Isaac are still recovering from ACL surgeries. They are expected to return at some point this season. Moore suffered his injury in practice, while Okeke missed the entire preseason due to a bruised hip.

































































Player Status Reason Michael Carter-Williams Out Left Ankle Injury Markelle Fultz Out Left Knee Injury Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury E'Twaun Moore Out Left Knee Sprain Chuma Okeke Out Right Hip Bone Bruise

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs have a relatively clean bill of health, with just three players out against the Orlando Magic. They are Devontae Cacok, Zach Collins and Jock Landle, who all are new members of the Spurs.

Cacok is not yet with the team, as he was just claimed off waivers from the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Collins is still recovering from ankle surgery, while Landale is in the league's concussion protocol.













































Player Status Reason Devontae Cacok Out Not With Team Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Fracture Jock Landale Out Concussion Protocol

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will have a lot of options for their starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. However, they are expected to play two of their lottery picks from this year's draft, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

Second-year guard Cole Anthony will likely join Suggs on the backcourt, while veteran Terrence Ross slides in at small forward. For the center position, Wendell Carter Jr. is the projected starter after signing an extension with the team.

Off the bench, Gary Harris and Mo Bamba should get minutes, while RJ Hampton has had a good preseason.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are going all in on their young players. Dejounte Murray is now the main man for the Spurs, while Keldon Johnson has solidified his place in the starting lineup following a stint with Team USA at the Olympics.

Derrick White forms a nice backcourt duo with Murray, with Doug McDermott stretching the floor in the small forward position. At center, Jakob Poeltl is the Spurs' anchor in defense.

Young players like Lonnie Walker, Devin Vassell and Drew Eubanks could earn minutes, while Thaddeus Young is the first veteran off the bench.

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Terrence Ross | Power Forward - Franz Wagner | Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

