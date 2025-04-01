Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

The Orlando Magic will continue their push for an outright playoff spot when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Orlando (36-40) still has a mathematical chance of catching up with the slumping Milwaukee Bucks (40-34), who have lost their last four games. The Magic also look to sweep the season series against the Spurs after beating them 112-111 in early February.

Ad

The Spurs (31-43) can keep their flickering hopes alive for the final play-in tournament spot with a win. Although they are unlikely to leapfrog over the Blazers (32-43), Suns (35-40) and Kings (36-39), the home team can spoil Orlando’s playoff goals. Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell will lead the hobbled hosts against their visitors.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Frost Bank Center will host the Magic-Spurs rematch. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (-170) vs. Spurs (+145)

Odds: Magic (-4.0) vs. Spurs (+4.0)

Total: Magic (o220.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u220.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs preview

When the Orlando Magic beat the San Antonio Spurs in February, they needed late-game heroics from Paolo Banchero to hold on for the win. The Magic must not fall into complacency because the Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, who played in the first meeting.

The Magic have to maximize their advantage inside, as the Spurs only have Bismack Biyombo as their true center. Banchero, Wendel Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac must impose their will inside the paint.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the Spurs nearly beat the Magic on the road, they excelled with their ball movement. San Antonio’s precise and determined cuts led to 27 assists. The home team will not have Wemby and Fox, but it can still cause the Magic trouble by doing the same strategy. Sohan, Castle, Vassell, Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes can lead the Spurs' upset attempt by using a balanced attack.

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Ad

Magic

PG: Cory Joseph | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | PF: Jeremy Sochan

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Paolo Banchero is averaging 29.8 points per game in March. Without Victor Wembanyama clogging the paint, he could have another big-scoring night. Jeremy Sochan is a good defender, but the Magic have too many options for the Spurs to put too much attention on Banchero.

Ad

The versatile Magic forward could top his 28.5 (O/U) points prop.

Harrison Barnes has been a steady presence for the Spurs in March. The reliable veteran, who averages 12.2 PPG this month, is often the unsung hero in San Antonio’s competitiveness. Barnes could spot up outside and take advantage of the attention that Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell will draw. The former Warrior could hit the over in his 9.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Orlando Magic have more reasons to go for a win and have a healthier roster than the San Antonio Spurs. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the visitors arguably have the two best players in the game. Orlando could sweep the season series against the injury-hampered home team and beat the -4.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback