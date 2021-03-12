Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Orlando Magic visit the AT&T Center on Friday to take on the San Antonio Spurs in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Orlando Magic are in desperate need of a win. They are entering this matchup on a six-game losing streak that has seen them fall to 14th position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs haven't been in the most sparkling of form themselves. Although they are having a decent season, they enter this game after winning only two of their last six outings.

The San Antonio Spurs lost to the Dallas Mavericks in their last game as Luka Doncic's triple-double trumped DeMar DeRozan's 30-point effort.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 13th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers

Advertisement

Despite their recent indifferent form, the San Antonio Spurs have had an above-average season.

They are seventh in the Western Conference standings and were placed higher before a few of their games got postponed due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan, despite his snub for the All-Star game, is having an amazing season, averaging 20.3 points and a career-high 7.3 assists a game.

Back home on Friday for our Welcome Home Game!#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/hwbdAIjyKY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2021

The young backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White is performing well. However, LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs have mutually agreed to part ways. Head coach Gregg Popovich said in this regard:

"We've mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere."

Advertisement

Interestingly, DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White have been named 'USA Men's Basketball National Team' finalists for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan is undoubtedly a key player for the San Antonio Spurs. He is leading the team in points, assists and minutes played and also has the highest PER (Player Efficiency Rating) among all Spurs players.

DeRozan is having an All-Star caliber season, and his distance shooting and overall defense have also gotten better.

DeMar and Derrick have been named #USABMNT finalists for the @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KMcnmOBVHC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2021

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic

Advertisement

The Orlando Magic have fallen out of the playoff picture lately, as they are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference after a 13-24 start to the season. However, injury woes have plagued their season, as also the absence of another star alongside Nikola Vucevic.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon, who has missed a lot of games this season, has returned to the lineup. However, rookie Cole Anthony, James Ennis III, Evan Fournier, Terrance Ross, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are all injured.

The Magic just don't seem to have fit enough players to win games against mid-table teams.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has been one of the few bright sparks for the Orlando Magic this season.

Vucevic earned his second All-Star selection this year and finished runner-up in the Skills Challenge. He is one of just 12 players to average a double-double this season. Vucevic is not only leading the team in points, assists, rebounds, minutes played and PER, he is also the second-most prolific Magic player in steals and blocks too.

Advertisement

There’s only 1 player in the NBA this season so far averaging 20+ PTS and 10+ REB while shooting 50+% from the floor and 40+% from three.



Meet Nikola Vucevic.



[per @statmuse] #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/SH3WNDy0qX — Ortweets™ (@carlesortiz) January 21, 2021

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Michael Carter-Williams, G - Dwayne Bacon, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Al-Farouq Aminu, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Magic vs Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are favorites to beat the injury-riddled Orlando Magic.

The Magic's dismal defense is the 20th-best in the league this season in most major defensive categories; their star center - Vucevic - isn't known for his defensive prowess either.

However, the Spurs have decided to part ways with Aldridge, which leaves them without a bonafide center. That could give Nikola Vucevic plenty of room to operate in.

Where to watch the Magic vs Spurs game?

The Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs game will be broadcast locally on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Florida in the USA. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.