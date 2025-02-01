Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1 2025

The Utah Jazz host the Orlando Magic on Saturday, with both teams eager for a win after a dismal run of games. The Jazz (10-36) are last in the Western Conference and have won just once since Jan. 5. Meanwhile, the Magic (24-25) were off to a strong start but have struggled recently, dropping seven of their last eight games.

There will be some top tier talent on display at the Delta Center, with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen set to play for the hosts. The Magic, meanwhile, will turn to Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to lead their offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips

The Orlando Magic will take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 1, with the game set to tip off at 5 p.m. EST (2 p.m. PST).

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be available to watch locally on KJZZ and FDSFL. Fans looking to stream the game will also be able to catch the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Magic (-210), Jazz (+175)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-110), Jazz +5.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 216.5 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz preview

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (Photo Credit: Imagn)

The Orlando Magic are in the midst of a major slump. Coach Jamahl Mosley will be feeling the pressure after the team won just two of their last 10 games. Orlando is coming off a lopsided 119-90 loss to the 19-win Portland Trail Blazers and will have to be better to secure a win in Salt Lake City.

The Magic remain in the play-in positions with a 24-25 record. They are half a game behind the sixth-place Detroit Pistons and 1.5 games above the ninth-placed Atlanta Hawks. They have a 9-16 record on the road.

An ailing offense has been the key concern for the Magic this season. Orlando has relied heavily on forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on the offensive front. The team ranks last in the NBA in points per game, averaging 103.8.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 10 wins from their first 46 games. Only the Washington Wizards (6-41) have fewer wins this season. Coach Will Hardy will hope that his team can snap their eight-game losing streak.

Utah's last game was a one-sided 138-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the home team having no answer to Anthony Edwards' strong shooting and raw athleticism. The Jazz have one just one of their last nine games and have a disappointing 3-17 record at home.

Utah have struggled on both ends of the court, but strong performances by 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen has been one of the few bright spots during an underwhelming 2024-25 campign. The Finnish forward leads the roster with 19.6 ppg and has also chipped in with 6.0 rpg and 1.8 apg.

The Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic have met once this season, with the Jazz edging the contest 105-92. Brice Sensabaugh led the Utah lineup with 27 points.

Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz betting tips

German star Franz Wagner has been hot for the Magic over the last 10 days. The talented forward missed a significant portion of the season due to a torn oblique but has hit the ground running since returning to the lineup last week.

Wagner has recorded 20 or more points in his last four outings, including a 32-point display against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 25. His points total is set at 24.5, and he should be able to go over that total.

Walker Kessler ranks seventh int he NBA in rebounds with a whopping 11.3 rpg. The Utah Jazz big man has dominated on the boards, recording 10 or more rebounds in three of his last five outings. His rebound total is set at 9.5. Expect the 7-foot center to go over that total.

Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz prediction

Both the Jazz and Magic will be desperate for a win after slow starts in 2025. The Magic's lineup is finally healthy, with Banchero and Wagner returning to the lineup. However, Orlando has failed to reach the 100-point mark in five of their last eight games. Against a struggling offense, the Jazz should cover the 5.5-point spread at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback