Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of six games scheduled for Thursday. Orlando is seventh in the East with a 37-40 record, while Washington is 15th with a 17-59 record.

The two teams have played each other 142 times in the regular season, with the Magic holding a 82-60 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Orlando holding a 3-0 lead so far.

They last played on March 21 when the Magic won 120-105 behind Paolo Banchero’s 30 points. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 3, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Magic (-1000) vs. Wizards (+650)

Spread: Magic (-14) vs. Wizards (+14)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o215.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u215.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards preview

The Magic have won six of the past 10 games and are 5.0 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the sixth spot in the standings. With a total of just five games left in the season, their fate might be reserved to participate in the play-in tournament.

However, they need to ensure they remain at seventh or at max move to eighth, as that guarantees them two shots at making the playoffs.

Orlando is coming off of a 116-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Franz Wagner and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 24 and 23 points, respectively.

The Wizards will play the second leg of a back-to-back after beating the Sacramento Kings 116-111 on Wednesday. It was a mixed team effort, as Jordan Poole led Washington with 23 points. AJ Johnson and Carlton Carrington had 19 points each, while Tristan Vukcevic and Alex Sarr had 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Washington was one of the first teams in the league to be eliminated from playoff contention.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards betting props

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 28.5. He has gone three games without crossing that mark, so this seems like a good place to take a risk and bet on Banchero to have a big game.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 16.5. After a big game on Wednesday, this seems like a safe bet. Go over on the prop.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Magic are favored to get a lopsided win on the road. While the Wizards were able to stun the Kings, that likely won’t be the case Thursday. Orlando should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 215.5 points.

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.