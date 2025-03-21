Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 21, 2025

The Orlando Magic take on the Washington Wizards on Friday. After winning the first two encounters, the Magic could secure the season series with another victory. Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner remain out but Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are available for the Magic.

Meanwhile, the Wizards return home after a brutal seven-game road trip. The hosts limped to two straight losses before hosting their familiar opponents. The Wizards must overcome the absence of five key players to try and prevent the Magic from winning the season series.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Capital One Arena in Washington will host the Magic-Wizards showdown. Basketball fans can check the action by streaming the game on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (-300) vs. Wizards (+240)

Odds: Magic (-7.0) vs. Wizards (+7.0)

Total (O/U): Magic (o216.0 -110) vs. Wizards (u216.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards preview

The Orlando Magic comfortably beat the Washington Wizards in their previous two encounters by dominating within five feet of the basket. In those games, Orlando mauled Washington in offensive rebounds (29-11) and points in the paint (98-80).

Even without Moe Wagner, the Magic can keep going back to this strategy. The frontline of Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze could still sustain their inside dominance.

For the Wizards, turnovers and points conceded off turnovers will be their biggest concerns. In the two losses against the Magic, they coughed up the ball 37 times to Orlando’s 24. Washington gave up 45 points via turnovers, while the Magic surrendered just 24.

The home team must hustle on the boards and limit its turnovers. If they can do that, they have a good chance of breaking through against the Magic on Friday.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards predicted starting lineups

Magic

PG: Cory Joseph | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington | SG: Jordan Poole | SF: AJ Johnson | PF: Tristan Vukcevic | C: Alex Sarr

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Paolo Banchero is on a roll in March, averaging 30.0 points per game on 49.4% efficiency, including 40.4% from deep. Over his last five games, he is averaging 31.4 ppg. Against the Wizards, 28th in defensive rating, Banchero could keep his sizzling month going and top his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Alex Sarr is playing his best basketball this season. He is averaging 16.9 ppg this month and 25.3 ppg in his last three games. The Magic have the size and length to throw at him, but the Frenchman likely hits the over in his 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Orlando Magic have had the Washington Wizards’ number this season. Paolo Banchero’s team is healthier and playing better on both ends. They could win the season series with a victory that blasts through the -7.0 spread.

