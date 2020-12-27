Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - December 27, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Orlando Magic for the second straight night on Sunday with the Wizards hoping to turn things around after losing the first matchup on Saturday. The Wizards have fallen to 0-2 in this fresh 2020-21 NBA season and the Magic have improved to 2-0 in the year.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, December 27th, 7 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Orlando Magic Preview

Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will get a quick opportunity to maintain their momentum against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. In game one of this back-to-back road doubleheader, the Magic outlasted the Wizards in an offensive explosion that ended 130-120.

Key Player - Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz has come a long way since being traded to the Orlando Magic from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. Fultz has developed his jump shot, and established himself as an offensive weapon for the Magic.

Markelle Fultz remains crafty in transition pic.twitter.com/37EIF37ZjY — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) December 27, 2020

In these teams' first matchup, Markelle Fultz recorded 21 points and 7 assists for the Magic's second straight win. Fultz will be looking to have another big offensive night against the Wizards' defenders on Sunday.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Dwayne Bacon

Washington Wizards Preview

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have had a less than thrilling start to their season, losing each of their first two games. The Wizards will need to regroup quickly and leave the past behind if they want to avoid another loss to the Orlando Magic. Bradley Beal led the Wizards offense in the first game of this doubleheader with 39 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is looking like the same beast in a different jersey this year for the Washington Wizards. Westbrook has been excellent through his team's first two games, averaging 18 points and controlling the floor on offense. He has been passing the ball with great efficiency, already recording 27 assists through his first two games.

Russell Westbrook drops Ben Simmons on the step-back jumper 😳 pic.twitter.com/3VhTdBMwBI — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) December 24, 2020

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Thomas Bryant, Issac Bonga

Magic vs Wizards Prediction

The Washington Wizards will even out the back-to-back doubleheader against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Russell Westbrook and company look good to figure out their issues, and overwhelm the Magic with offense. I predict a big night from Westbrook and a Wizards victory.

Where to watch Magic vs Wizards

Local telecast of the game will be available on NBC Sports Washington. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.