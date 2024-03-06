Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 6, 2024

The Orlando Magic are raring to shut down the Washington Wizards this season when they meet again on Wednesday. Orlando, which is 3-0 in the season series, is hoping to complete the sweep when they meet again. The Magic can still grab an outright playoff spot so they will be going all-out for another victory.

The Wizards are mired in a 16-game losing streak and will be desperate to snap out of their slump. Another defeat will drop them to 9-53 and overtake the Detroit Pistons for the worst win-loss slate in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole will do whatever they can to prevent the ignominy from happening.

The Magic are trying to hold onto the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference and home-court edge in the first round of the playoffs. They are also desperately trying not to drop to the play-in tournament. A win versus the Wizards will give them a little breathing room in the jockeying for playoff seedings.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Wizards will host the Magic at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Wednesday starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. MNMT and Bally Sports Florida will cover the game live. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM and 104.5 The Beast to catch the action.

Moneyline: Magic (-290) vs. Wizards (+235)

Spread: Magic (-8.0) vs. Wizards (+8.0)

Total (Over/Under): Magic (0225.5 -110) vs. Wizards (u225.5 -110)

Editors’ Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Game preview

The Orlando Magic is 7-1 since Feb. 14. Among their victims were the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. During that span, they have managed to eke out wins by playing solid defense. Orlando will be hoping to continue that trend when they visit the reeling Wizards. If the Magic can limit their opponents, they will be confident that their offense will take care of itself.

The Washington Wizards have been terrible on both ends of the court and there is no way to sugarcoat it. Kyle Kuzma, during the Detroit Pistons’ losing slump that extended to 28 games, tweeted that they didn’t want to be like Detroit. Roughly two months later, the team he trolled is playing better than the Wizards. Unless Kuzma and his teammates significantly improve, they’re looking at another loss to Orlando.

The Orlando Magic vowed everything they could to at least grab a playoff spot at the start of the season. They are well-positioned to do just that in crunch time of the regular season. A win will keep them firmly in fourth place and get a much-needed cushion against the teams that are trying to chase them down.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Starting lineups

PF - Paolo Banchero, SF - Franz Wagner, C - Wendell Carter Jr., SG - Gary Harris Jr., and SG - Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic.

C - Richaun Holmes, PF - Kyle Kuzma, SF - Deni Avdija, PG - Tyus Jones and SG - Bilal Coulibaly will open the game for the Washington Wizards.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Paolo Banchero gets a 22.5 over/under points prop. The Orlando Magic star is averaging 29.0 points this month and might have another big scoring night against Washington’s inept defense. Banchero is likely getting past his points prop on Wednesday.

Kyle Kuzma has a 21.5 over/under points prop. Like Banchero, the Washington Wizards forward has been in form this month, averaging 27.5 PPG. Orlando’s defense, which has been solid this season, could prevent him from going over his points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Prediction

The Orlando Magic have been playing well but the Washington Wizards are desperate for wins. Paolo Banchero and his teammates will try to run away from their opponents early on but the Wizards might have enough to cover the spread.