"Other leagues are going to follow us" Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about the incredible impact of NBA on other leagues

In an NBA move that nobody could have ever predicted, the Milwaukee Bucks had stayed in their locker room ahead of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Tonight the NBA resumed with the Bucks facing the Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great game in which he scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to media about the impact of Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott playoff game against Magic

In a powerful move, Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate guard George Hill chose to stay in the locker room when the national anthem was going on in the game against Orlando Magic.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton spoke to the media. Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about how the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott the game against Magic impacted other sports.

Speaking to reporter Malika Andrews, Giannis quoted -

"It's big, it's big. It was a powerful move, we decided not to play, decided to raise awareness. To see other athletes around the other leagues doing the same thing says a lot about us. It gives us the platform to speak up. And as I said we have a big platform and the other leagues are going to follow us."

After the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott the NBA playoff game, other leagues like the NFL and the MLB had postponed their practice and matches. The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo received a lot of praise from NBA players and organization for taking this bold step and making a statement.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in incredible form this NBA season. He has maintained his pre-lockdown form in the NBA bubble. Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently awarded the NBA Defensive Player of the Year accolade. He is also a favourite for the NBA MVP trophy.

The Milwaukee Bucks comfortably won the game against the Magic with a scoreline of 118-104. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks advance to the second round of NBA playoffs where they will face NBA championship contenders and eastern conference rivals Miami Heat.

