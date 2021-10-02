"Outside pressure don't really matter much" - Kevin Durant on his and Brooklyn Nets' mindset heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

Brooklyn Nets starlet Kevin Durant recently spoke to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, highlighting the fact that outside pressure doesn't affect him much at this juncture in his career.

"Yeah, outside pressure don't really matter much," Durant said when asked whether pressure is even an issue at this stage in his career. "I think we all internally put pressure on ourselves because we hold ourselves to a high standard and you want to play well every time you step out there; that is just who we are as competitors."

"As far as the outside noise, no disrespect for you guys [in the media], for our families, friends and even our fans expecting us to do so much -- if we don't live up to those, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter."

Durant continued -

"But we want to come out and play a great brand of basketball every night and we hold ourselves to that standard. I expect us to come out there with some swagger and some intensity. But outside noise shouldn't matter much to this group."

Kevin Durant recently celebrated his 33rd birthday and was in the mood for reflection. Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be competing for a championship in the upcoming season, after crashing out to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will enter the 2021-22 NBA season as favorites

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game four

The Brooklyn Nets had a busy offseason, signing sharpshooter Patty Mills and power forward duo LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap to add to their stacked roster, which already includes the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets will be favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA championship, with the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers the only legitimate threats to them.

The firepower of Kevin Durant, Irving, and Harden will certainly be a lot to handle for teams in the Eastern Conference, as the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, are the only side who can match up well with them. The only reason why the Nets could be stopped in the upcoming season is their health. The 'Big 3' trio have barely played together, and it looks unlikely that the biggest stars in Steve Nash's side will be able to maintain full fitness throughout the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

