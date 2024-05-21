Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum meet in the NBA Playoffs for the second time, in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. Siakam and Tatum last met each other during the 2020 NBA Playoffs in the "Orlando Bubble," where they matched up in an enthralling seven-game Eastern Conference semis series between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics.

Tatum earned the bragging rights, leading the Celtics to a series win with phenomenal production. With the two likely matching up against each other in the conference finals, we look at their head-to-head stats, including the NBA playoffs, ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Boston.

Pascal Siakam vs. Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Stats and Record

Here's a look at Siakam and Tatum's overall and head-to-head numbers and records in the NBA Playoffs.

Overall stats and record comparison:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT FG% FT% W/L Pascal Siakam 17.0 6.6 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.3 47.7% 27.0% 72.0% 37-29 Jayson Tatum 23.8 7.9 4.7 1.1 0.9 2.9 44.2% 35.2% 86.6% 60-44

Head-to-head stats comparison:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT FG% FT% W/L Pascal Siakam 15.7 5.3 2.8 1.0 0.2 1.7 38.2% 12.5% 72.7% 3-4 Jayson Tatum 19.4 7.3 3.8 0.9 0.5 2.1 42.3% 39.5% 79.6% 4-3

Pascal Siakam vs. Jayson Tatum's NBA Playoffs careers summarised

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam has been to the NBA playoffs six times since 2017. He was a fringe player his first two runs, playing twice in 2017 and 10 times the next year in limited roles, averaging less than 20 minutes a game.

However, Siakam shifted gears a year later in 2019, winning the Most Improved Player of the Year and his first and only NBA title. He was instrumental in that run, producing 19.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 47.0% shooting in 24 games as the Raptors won the 2019 championship.

Siakam's next two playoff runs haven't stood out, though. He struggled individually in 2020, averaging 17.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 3.8 apg on 40/19/72 splits. The Raptors lost in the conference semis to Boston that year.

Siakam and the Raptors didn't make the 2021 playoffs but returned in 2022. However, that run didn't last long, as they endured a first-round exit against the Philadelphia 76ers. Siakam impressed, though. He put up a playoff run career-high 22.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 5.8 apg, shooting 47.7%.

Pascal Siakam has topped his previous runs with the Indiana Pacers as a "1B" option next to Tyrese Haliburton in the 2024 NBA playoffs, averaging 21.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 3.5 apg. The Pacers have exceeded expectations by reaching the final four, and Siakam's experience in the playoffs played a crucial role in it.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has had one of the most stable and consistent playoff careers for a player aged 26 or younger. He has been to the playoffs every year since his debut in 2017-18 and made the conference finals at least five times. He suffered only one first-round exit, in 2021 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum has played 104 postseason games in his young career, averaging 23.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 4.7 apg. He has shot 44.2%, including 35.2% from 3 and 83.6% from the free throw line. Tatum has been a playoff riser since his rookie season. He produced 18.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 2.7 apg in his debut playoffs run on 47/32/86 shooting splits.

He averaged 15.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 1.9 apg in his second year, his most underwhelming run in the playoffs. However, Tatum has consistently put up at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in his last five playoff runs including this year.

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Jayson Tatum has managed 24.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 5.8 apg in 10 games, on 43/28/87 splits.