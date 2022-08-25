“Patrick Beverley is a disrupter in a good way, he impacts your locker room” - NBA insider says ‘Pat Bev’ and Russell Westbrook will have to put their feelings aside and buy in, believes Utah won the trade

Patrick Beverley is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The defensive-minded guard was sent to the City of Angels in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Standley Johnson. Bobby Marks of ESPN believes that Beverley will positively impact the Lakers.

The Lakers haven't been really good on the defensive end of the floor, which is something Beverley should improve on. He's had a lot of impact on every team that he's played for, and the Lakers fans expect the same for him next season.

Marks believes that the 6-foot-1 guard is a disrupter who has a positive impact on his teammates.

"Patrick Beverley is a disrupter in a good way, he impacts your locker room, he breeds life into an organization," the NBA insider said. "He will impact this roster in a good way."

Beverley hasn't played a single minute for the Utah Jazz since he was traded to the team on July 6, 2022. However, the Lakers will certainly have a big role for him.

Patrick Beverley is great, but he may not get along with Russell Westbrook

Patrick Beverley is far from being a superstar, yet he might turn out to be the perfect piece for the Lakers. They need a player of his caliber, someone with a lot of energy who will give his maximum effort every single night.

Beverley brings a lot to the table and he's a much better basketball player than his stats would say. Unfortunately, he may not get along with Russell Westbrook.

It all started in the 2013 NBA playoffs when Patrick Beverley was on the Houston Rockets and Westbrook was one of the best teams on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two players collided and the Thunder star suffered a season-ending injury because of it.

They had many more duels after and almost every duel included a lot of competitiveness, but also a lot of pettiness. At one point, Beverley even accused Westbrook of damaging his career.

Bobby Marks believes that both players will have to put their personal feelings aside and do what's best for the team.

"The Russell Westbrook dynamic is going to be fascinating to watch her as far as how those two are going to get along," Marks said.

"We've been saying all along how this Lakers can succeed is if they can get complete buy-in... Buy-in is basically putting your personal feelings aside, whether it be Westbrook or Patrick Beverley."

This is certainly easier said than done. Both Beverley and Westbrook are very competitive, so it will be interesting to see how they work out together with the Lakers.

Utah Jazz won the trade

Bobby Marks believes that the Jazz won the trade by sending Patrick Beverly to the LA Lakers. While Beverley is a great player who will benefit the Lakers, NBA insiders believe that Horton-Tucker and Johnson are more valuable.

"On paper, from a basketball perspective, I think Utah probably won the trade, as far as the two of the best players went to Utah."

Marks pointed out that Beverley wouldn't have been a good fit for the Jazz. Tucker and Johnson are two young players who still have a lot of time to develop and become stars.

Patrick Beverley @patbev21 🏾 Its On!!! Woke up a Laker!!!🏾 Its On!!! Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!!

Patrick Beverley, on the other hand, is 34 and is on an expiring contract. Fortunately, the Lakers need only one good season from him as LeBron James wants to win it all at least once more before he retires.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar