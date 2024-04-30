Patrick Beverley Injury Update: Latest on Bucks guard's status for Game 5 vs Pacers (April 30)

Patrick Beverley is listed as probable on the injury report as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series. His involvement in the contest will be a game-time decision.

The veteran has so far played in all the four Bucks games in the best-of-seven series against the Pacers. Beverley only played 21 minutes during the Bucks' Game 4 loss on Sunday and may be limited even if he plays on Tuesday.

With the Bucks down 3-1 in the series, Beverley's presence is much needed, as the team looks to avoid elimination in the upcoming home game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Patrick Beverley?

Patrick Beverley is dealing with a right oblique strain ahead of Game 5 against the Pacers. He was not listed on the Bucks' injury report in any of the previous games in the ongoing series, suggesting that the injury may have been sustained during Game 4 on Sunday.

Patrick Beverley's stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Patrick Beverley has played 20 regular-season games against the Indiana Pacers and has won 10 of them. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in those games.

The ongoing series is the first time Beverley is playing against the Pacers in the postseason. He is averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

The Bucks guard averaged 3.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists against the Pacers in the 2023-24 regular season for the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. He did not play against the Pacers in the regular season after being acquired by the Bucks.

Beverley and the third-seed Milwaukee Bucks will look to avoid elimination in the upcoming must-win Game 5 against the sixth-seed Indiana Pacers.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

Game 5 of the Pacers-Bucks first-round playoff series is scheduled to tipoff at 9:30 p.m. EDT at the Finserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and will be available locally on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Wisconsin. It will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback