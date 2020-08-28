"Patrick Beverley never said anything like this" - Annoyed LA Clippers star comes out in support of his teammate after the Michele Roberts debacle

With recent NBA news surrounding the players' boycott of games and the subsequent talks to resume play, there have been several other developments around the league surrounding the teams and players. LA Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley is one of the players whose name has come up in the boycott related news.

New twist in the Patrick Beverley-Michele Roberts saga

According to Yahoo News reporter Chris B Haynes, Beverley got involved in an argument with the executive director of the NBA players union in the Orlando bubble meeting. Roberts took the floor to explain the financial ramifications of leaving the bubble and boycotting the NBA playoffs.

As Roberts was going through the financials, Beverley interrupted her and said he disagreed with her logic. When Roberts politely requested the players to continue, Patrick Beverley cut her off again by saying "No, I pay your salary."

This incident did not go well with the NBA player's association president Chris Paul and Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem. They confronted Beverley and told him to avoid this kind of disrespectful behaviour.

In the latest development, journalist Taylor Rooks has revealed that the LA Clippers guard indeed had a 'moment' with Michele Roberts, but the two resolved it quickly. According to some players, they spoke to each other yesterday morning and settled the issue.

Spoke to some players who say that Pat Bev and Michele Roberts did have a ‘moment’ - but they spoke to each other yesterday morning and it has been completely resolved. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 28, 2020

However, LA Clippers' young centre Ivica Zubac reacted to the Haynes story about Patrick Beverley's alleged argument with Roberts saying it didn't happen. The LA Clippers big took to social media site Twitter to voice his opinion. He tweeted "I don’t know who leaks this stuff, but Pat never said anything like this..."

I don’t know who leaks this stuff, but Pat never said anything like this... 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/HYyUuugekL — Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) August 28, 2020

Kawhi Leonard led LA Clippers are one of the favourites for the NBA championship. The LA Clippers are engaged in a first-round battle with western conference rivals Dallas Mavericks for a spot in the second round of NBA playoffs. The series is tied at 2-2 currently. Both Leonard and Mavericks' young guard/forward Luka Doncic have played extremely well in the series while LA Clippers star Paul George has struggled badly.

