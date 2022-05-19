“Who’s telling LeBron ‘you got to be low man’” - Patrick Beverley says if he was on the LA Lakers they would reach the Western Conference finals as presently constructed, cites his leadership

Patrick Beverley has been in the spotlight for comments he has made over the past few days. He continued his take with comments about how good the LA Lakers would be with him and LeBron James.

While Patrick Beverley is still with the Minnesota Timberwolves for another season, he believes he could help the LA Lakers and LeBron James reach the Western Conference finals.

Beverley spoke about several topics during a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on "Stephen A's World." Still, his thoughts on the Lakers and James were noteworthy, given his current contract situation. He said:

"If I was a free agent and I play for the Lakers, I'm going to the playoffs; going to the Western Conference finals."

Beverley believes that the LA Lakers would reach the Western Conference finals with him due to his ability to lead, stating:

"No. Nobody goes. The exact same team: Western Conference finals. Because they have no one that's, and no discredit to LeBron James, but he's doing so much. Who's the leader? They had success because there was a leader there. Rondo was there at the time. He was the leader."

Beverley thinks the team needs a leader who can help tell people to do what they need to do and be willing to critique the team consistently. He said:

"Who's the leader? Who's telling LeBron you got to be low man? Bro, that ain't your help out, you got to x out. No one's telling them that, not on a consistent basis."

While no one outside of the LA Lakers locker room knows if James or anybody else is providing exemplary leadership on that team, Patrick Beverley may have a point.

The Lakers were so concerned about the team's leadership that they fired their head coach. There is a possibility that bringing in more players with leadership abilities could help.

Patrick Beverley could be the leader that the LA Lakers and LeBron James need to improve next year

While the catalyst of many controversial takes over the past week, Beverley has been praised for leadership.

Patrick Beverley has provided the NBA world with several hot takes, but his comments about bringing leadership to the LA Lakers and helping LeBron James win a championship fit with the current Timberwolves star's history.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski



Then the locker room doors swung open, Patrick Beverley burst in and set the course to ensure these would not be the same old Wolves. The Timberwolves had just lost their 4th straight home game and appeared headed toward yet another losing season.Then the locker room doors swung open, Patrick Beverley burst in and set the course to ensure these would not be the same old Wolves. theathletic.com/3243257/2022/0… The Timberwolves had just lost their 4th straight home game and appeared headed toward yet another losing season. Then the locker room doors swung open, Patrick Beverley burst in and set the course to ensure these would not be the same old Wolves. theathletic.com/3243257/2022/0…

Beverley's leadership played an important role in helping the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the postseason for only the second time in the last fifteen years.

While the Lakers are unlikely to make a move to acquire Beverley from the Timberwolves during the offseason, Beverley could at least provide the leadership that the team needs.

Whether the team would be better off with Beverley as their point guard is an entirely different issue.

