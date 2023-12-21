Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi enjoys downtime in Dubai while rocking $9000 D&G and Chanel combination

Patrick Beverley is a basketball star currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is recognized for his adept defensive skills and leadership prowess on the basketball court.

He is romantically involved with Mandana Bolourchi, a multifaceted personality straddling various roles such as that of a fashion model, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and interior designer.

EnterMandana Bolourchi enjoys downtime in Dubai while rocking $9000 D&G and Chanel combination

The couple has been romantically linked for more than a year and frequently expresses their affectionate bond on the Instagram platform. Recently, Mandana shared images from her time in Dubai where she was enjoying a leisurely break with Patrick.

Dressed in an elegant red ensemble paired with a combination of D&G Light Blue Intense and Chanel No.5 perfumes, she added a touch of sophistication with black footwear and stylish sunglasses.

Posed against a Christmas tree adorned with lights and ornaments, Mandana radiated joy as she captured the festive moments in selfies.

Mandana Bolourchi's collaborations in the fashion industry

Mandana Bolourchi is an influential figure in the fashion domain. Renowned for her collaborations with esteemed brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Prada, Dior, Hermes, and Harper's Bazaar, she often showcases her discerning eye for style and elegance on her social media platforms.

Boasting millions of followers who admire her aesthetic sense, Mandana is a notable figure in the world of fashion. Beyond her fashion endeavors, Mandana is a thriving entrepreneur, steering her own company based in Dubai which specializes in interior design services. Her passion for creating aesthetically pleasing and comfortable spaces is evident from her diverse portfolio, ranging from luxury villas to hotels and offices.

As of 2023, she boasts an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Mandana and Patrick's romantic journey

Mandana and Patrick's paths crossed in 2022, with them forging an instant connection that has remained unbroken ever since. Their actively support each other in their personal and professional pursuits.

The couple has embarked on global travels, immersing themselves in diverse cultures and take part in charitable causes. Though they hail from different backgrounds—Mandana from Iran and Patrick with roots in Los Angeles and Europe—the couple has found common ground in their commitment to philanthropy.

Manadana works in assisting women who are victims of domestic abuse, while Patrick is known for his various charitable endeavors.