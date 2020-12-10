NBA News: Pau Gasol wants to join brother on LA Lakers, play for Spain in 2021 Olympics

During the NBA offseason, reigning champions the LA Lakers made their intentions clear for the new season - back-to-back championships. Included in their deals was center Marc Gasol who joined the franchise on a two-year contract and with Pau Gasol, will become the first pair of brothers to play for the Lakers. In the latest NBA News, the elder sibling, Pau, talked to ESPN about his plans for the future, and in particular, the possibility of him returning to Los Angeles.

NBA News: Pau Gasol hopes for return to NBA after lengthy absence

San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards

Pau Gasol developed a career in the NBA as one of the most dominant big men who also had a high field-goal percentage. Playing alongside Kobe Bryant in LA, Gasol won two championships with the franchise and is eyeing up a return to the West Coast. Speaking on ESPN on Wednesday morning, Pau discussed what the opportunity would mean to him but was realistic in the likelihood of it happening:

"There is meaning and history there. I'm not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother Marc is there, even more special. But I'm not in a position now to be very demanding. I don't have 10 offers on the table."

Pau Gasol spent six-and-a-half years with the Lakers organization in which he formed a formidable offensive duo with teammate and close friend Kobe Bryant. Those days are long ago now for Gasol, but he still feels that he can contribute to a team and wants the chance to prove that:

"I want the opportunity to contribute - to feel needed. Not just to be there. That's not who I am. I want to enjoy it, and players usually enjoy playing."

Pau Gasol's time with the Lakers was simply amazing:



‣ 215 double-doubles

‣ 5 triple-doubles

‣ 3 All-Stars

‣ 3 All-NBA selections

‣ 3 Western Conference titles

‣ 2 NBA titles



It's time to see @paugasol in Purple & Gold again #LakersNation pic.twitter.com/I6QZbnanou — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 9, 2020

A deal with the Lakers would be very difficult for Pau Gasol, considering he hasn't played competitive NBA basketball since he underwent two surgeries to repair stress fractures. He had been playing on the Milwaukee Bucks where his last game was in March 2019.

If Pau Gasol could prove he has the ability to play at NBA level again, he would be a valuable role player with experience for the LA Lakers. As recent as the 2017-18 season, Gasol was averaging 10 points and 8 rebounds as a starter for the Spurs. Recently, Gasol has been working on his conditioning in Northern California where he now lives prior to discussing any deals that could appear. However, he hasn't been able to play 5-on-5 since his surgery.

Not only is the Spaniard determined to finish his career in the NBA on his own terms rather than through injury, the Tokyo Olympics follow the league season next summer which Pau Gasol also mentioned.

"To be able to play five Olympics would just be extraordinary."

Whether the LA Lakers would be interested in Pau Gasol remains unclear and potentially unlikely. It goes without saying though that the 40-year-old would be a true professional the younger stars could learn from and could then potentially move into the franchise's front office or coaching team.