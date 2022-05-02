"Paul Reed is about to have the fight of his life out there" - Redditors turn in hilarious reactions to Joel Embiid missing Games 1 & 2 of 76ers-Heat series

During the Philadelphia 76ers blow out victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 6, Joel Embiid was hit in the face by Pascal Siakam. The incident occurred with just four minutes remaining as Siakam attempted a layup.

Joel Embiid was not required to be on the floor, as only a miracle could've covered a 30-point deficit in four minutes. Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion as a result of the contact.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return.

The 76ers now begin their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat on Monday. Games 1 and 2 will be played in Miami. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Joel Embiid will not be traveling with the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won't travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there's optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC.

Embiid's absence in the first two games gives the Miami Heat a substantial advantage. r/NBA reacted to Wojnarowski's report, and their feelings were mixed. Several fans were excited to see Paul Reed feature in a larger role.

Philadelphia fans hope this will unleash the Houston Rockets version of James Harden.

Some believe that Harden just isn't good enough to lead the 76ers past the Heat without Embiid.

Several fans expressed their distaste with Harden's style of play, and dread seeing it at a higher volume.

While Harden is an all-time scorer, Redditors believe the Miami Heat's defense will be too much for him to deal with.

Preview: Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers vs Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, left, and Bam Adebayo, right.

Embiid just can't catch a break. He dealt with the absence of Ben Simmons earlier in the season, forcing him to carry a much heavier load until Harden arrived. He then had to put up with some lackluster performances from Harden.

Regardless, he won the scoring title, finished as a top-three candidate for the MVP award and led his team to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat are a bit of an outlier. Unlike most teams, the Heat rely on an elite defensive core as opposed to offensive-minded players. They usually turn to a balanced scoring output from both their starters and their bench.

The Heat defend well without fouling, so expect Harden to have a tough time scoring. Some of the key matchups to look for are between Harden and Tucker, as well as Adebayo and Embiid.

