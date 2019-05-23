Pensacola State Women’s Basketball Team signs Indian National Team player Vaishnavi Yadav

Gautam Sheth FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 23 May 2019, 19:03 IST

Vaishnavi Yadav (9) in action during the NBA Academies Women's Program held at the NBA Academy India, Delhi NCR

The Pensacola State Women's Basketball Team is pleased to announce the signing of Vaishnavi Yadav. Yadav is a 5'7 guard from Allahabad, India.

Yadav attends St. Anthony Convent and has represented India in the FIBA Asia U18 3x3 Championship, FIBA Asia U16 Championship, and the FIBA U16 Asia Cup. She is the India National Team leader for most points scored in a single game with 71 and was the MVP Award winner at the first ever NBA Academy India as well as the MVP of the U18 State Nationals.

In the 2018 Junior Nationals in Ludhiana, against Kerala in a pool game, Yadav amassed the 71 points all by herself in a pool game. At the same event, in the third-place match against Karnataka, she scored a staggering 53 points in a winning cause. At the FIBA U-16s in 2017 October, Vaishnavi totalled 102 points —averaging 20 per game.

Yadav credits the NBA Academy for motivating her to believe in herself and providing her the opportunity to learn from legendary and highly experienced coaches. The NBA Academies Women's Program is a series of basketball development camps for top female prospects from outside the U.S. at the league's academies.

Head coach Penny Belford says, "We are very excited to have Vaishnavi join the Lady Pirate family. She will bring a wealth of playing experience and excitement for the upcoming season."

Vaishnavi Yadav says, "I am very excited to have the tremendous opportunity to attend Pensacola State University. I would like to thank India Basketball, NBA Academy Women's Program, and Coach Blair Hardiek for making this possible. I hope to take India to the next level by learning all I can about the game and then sharing the knowledge with other basketball players from my country. I hope I can inspire others from India to work hard and go for their dreams."