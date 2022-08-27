“People can trash talk on Rich Paul for how he got started, the results are undeniable” - Nick Wright says picking the right guys helped LeBron James immensely, believes KD might have gotten some bad advice

Few things happen in today's NBA without drawing a comparison to LeBron James. On this occasion, Nick Wright believes James thrived because of his team but said that Kevin Durant's team has been giving him some bad advice. On the Dan Patrick Show, he said:

"I hate to bring things back to LeBron but I will for a moment. One of the things that have been either good fortune, good luck, or picking the right people that has helped LeBron immensely is the group of people around him are brilliant at their individual fields. People can talk trash on Rich Paul for how he got started, the results are undeniable.

"He is an effective, excellent agent. Maverick, absent of LeBron would have tens of millions of dollars and massive success. He's a brilliant guy. Those guys being his brain trust as opposed with respect Rich Kleiman ... but I don't think necessarily has the experience those guys do, I think he maybe has gotten some bad advice along the way."

Durant has been the main topic of conversation since the start of free agency. The Brooklyn Nets forward demanded a trade on June 30, leading to a dramatic offseason for the Nets.

With the Nets failing to find a trade partner for two months, KD gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum. He wanted the Nets to fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash or trade him.

Durant and the Nets resolved the situation, releasing a statement that they will run it back. However, Wright believes KD's team is not giving the superstar the best advice.

While James has not always been thrilled with the coaching staff, he has never tried to force his way out. He has also only signed contracts that were beneficial to him.

LeBron James is the highest-earning player in NBA history

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

With the four-time NBA champion signing a two-year, $97 million extension with the LA Lakers, he became the highest-earning player in league history. He surpassed Durant, who has $499 million in guaranteed earnings.

Most guaranteed career earnings (millions):$532 — LeBron James$499 — Kevin Durant$470 — Steph Curry$450 — Damian Lillard Most guaranteed career earnings (millions): $532 — LeBron James$499 — Kevin Durant$470 — Steph Curry$450 — Damian Lillard👑 https://t.co/zOHQLi3Jus

While that is impressive, his off-court earnings are even more intriguing. James has reached billionaire status, becoming the NBA athlete to do so while still playing.

LeBron James has bagged several endorsements but has also proven to be a shrewd businessman. Via his partnership with Fenway Sports Group, he owns shares in English Premier League club Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.

James has expressed interest in owning a basketball team but can only achieve that after he retires. For now, his focus is on winning another championship.

LeBron James does not have much time to win another title. He is performing at a high level at an age that most retire. However, he has a minimum of three years to win at least one more title.

