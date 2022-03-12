“People don’t know that’s a little dirty mothe*******, man” - Patrick Beverley says what he and Chris Paul have has been going on since high school

When you're among the top 450 basketball players on the planet, you have to have a certain competitive edge. It's what sets you apart and gets you to the NBA. Not many guys have more of an edge than Patrick Beverley, a defensive-minded guard known for his physicality and top-tier mean-muggin'.

Beverley has gone back and forth with Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart and Chris Paul. Name the star, and Beverley has probably got under his skin at one point or another. It's part and parcel of the role the Minnesota Timberwolves guard plays, and it's a role he's always embraced.

However, on "The Old Man & The Three podcast, Beverley revealed the one player he has a genuine dislike for: Paul.

"Me and Chris, what we have has been going on since I was in high school," Beverley said. "I got invited to LeBron James' camp, you know, the big Nike LeBron James camp when I was in college. Ironically, my roommate at the time, Stephen Curry. Me and him, every basketball camp, USA Team, he's my roommate every single time since we were young.

"So, you're on a certain team, you get a chance to play against LeBron. I think O.J. Mayo was there. Chris Paul was there. I killed them, destroyed them in front of every f****** NBA scout out there. I'm a sophomore in f****** college. I'm going at them every single play. I'm calling them a child, and then I see them in the NBA.

"So, of course, the energy is gonna roll over to the NBA. And Chris does slick s***. Like, people don't know – that's a little dirty mother******, man. Chris know that too, man."

Beverley sets the tone

It's no coincidence that Patrick Beverley's arrival in Minnesota sparked a defensive surge for the Timberwolves. The veteran guard is a genuine tone-setter, leading by example and rising to the level of his opponent's physicality. Of course, that means there will be scuffles, arguments and disagreements from time to time, but that comes with having an enforcer as one of their lead guards.

It makes sense that Beverley is going to go for the jugular when facing one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen. History or no history, Beverley will always shoulder the responsibility of defending the best player, trying to shut him down, get inside his head.

Sometimes, that style of play boils over, and frustrations lead to misdemeanors. That doesn't mean the respect isn't there, though.

"I love CP, bro," Beverley said. "He changed the game also, and you have to give him his props for that. But he knows how to finesse the system, too, and you have to give him credit for that, too. It was just one of those things I had toget off of my chest, and I called him after. The same night."

Beverley was set to become an unrestricted free agent this off-season, but has signed a one-year extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves worth $13 million. He will be 35 next time he hits free agency. In 46 games this season, the Chicago native is averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is shooting 39.8%, including 33.5% from deep, and 70.7% from the free-throw line.

