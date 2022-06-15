"People may hate me... Steph would have to have crazy numbers and lose" - Chris Haynes and Dan Patrick offer their takes on highly-contentious Finals MVP debate

As the NBA Finals enters its final phase, Chris Haynes and Dan Patrick have offered their takes on Steph Curry's candidacy for Finals MVP.

Curry has been splendid over the course of these Finals for the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, the superstar had a poor outing in Game 5.

With the Warriors leading 3-2, it seems likely that Curry will win the Finals MVP if Golden State win the championship. Haynes, of Yahoo Sports, offered an intriguing view on the debate.

Speaking to Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, Haynes was asked who his pick for MVP was. When Haynes mentioned Curry, he added:

"People may hate me. I'm not giving my MVP award to a losing team. Steph would have to have crazy numbers and lose for me to even consider him. But as of right now, with Golden State being up, he will be my Finals MVP."

"But Andrew Wiggins is not too far behind. There's still a lot of game left to be played for anybody to have that award."

Chris Haynes brought up an interesting point when mentioning the MVP award going to a player in the losing team. Dan Patrick chimed in at this point.

Recalling Reggie Miller's claim that Curry should win MVP even if the Dubs lose, Patrick referred to how LeBron James failed to win the award in 2015 despite sterling performances.

Referring to this past outcome, Patrick added to Haynes' comment by saying:

"Unless the voters go, "we made a mistake back then, we're not going to make a mistake this time around." Steph was wonderful in Game 4. He was not good last night. I have a hard time giving him the MVP in a losing effort."

Chris Haynes agreed with Patrick. Andrew Wiggins is also a good candidate for the award if one considers his performances in the series.

But given the Warriors' lead of 3-2 as they head into Game 6 to win it all, Steph Curry remains candidate number one.

Chris Haynes joins several others in naming Steph Curry as Finals MVP

Steph Curry in action during the NBA Finals

While it seems unlikely that Golden State would come up short at this juncture, the question of Curry being named MVP even if they lose is an intriguing one. However, Haynes joins a long list of individuals who personally believe he deserves the award.

If you are watching the NBA Finals, even just checking out the stats, and dont come to the conclusion that SO FAR, Steph Curry is the clear Finals MVP (and it isnt that close), then you are searching for ways to not honor Steph Curry

I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he's been dominant in the first four games!

Guru @DrGuru_



Can't believe this needs to be said, but Steph Curry is still far and away the leader for Finals MVP. But shoutout Wiggins for being the clear 2nd best player for the Warriors this series

I believe that Steph Curry should win Finals MVP regardless of the outcome! He has been the BEST player in the series and it's not even close. The man is averaging 35!!!! Don't mind me and Carry the hell on…

Steph Curry has been a dominant force throughout the playoffs. Although he had an ordinary Game 5, the Warriors talisman found ways to contribute even when shooting poorly.

Curry's ability to draw the attention of defenders has often been lauded by critics. Game 5 was a masterclass in this aspect as he created space for his teammates by just luring defenders away,

Although the 34-year old had a horror shooting night, he didn't necessarily have a bad game. Scoring 16 points while dishing out eight assists, Curry played a vital role in Golden State's success.

Considering that Curry shot poorly from the three in Game 5, Game 6 could turn out to be a potential masterclass from the superstar who will have a point to prove. With it potentially being a closeout game, the Warriors will hope Steph Curry brings his A-game to the court.

Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.



34.3 — Steph

34.3 — Steph
33.8 — Klay and Wiggins

