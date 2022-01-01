“People move when they see him about to take off” - Draymond Green believes Anthony Edwards is the most exciting young player in the NBA, says defenders are scared of his dunking ability

Anthony Edwards has had a terrific run this season, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 16-19 record. The 20-year old averages 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the 2021-22 NBA season. He has been phenomenal for the Timberwolves, leading the team in 3-points and steals.

Draymond Green on his podcast names Anthony Edwards as the most exciting young player in the NBA. It is difficult to disagree with the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, as the youngster has been amazing to watch.

On being asked who the most exciting young player in the league is. Green responded almost immediately, bunting out Anthony Edwards. He said:

"Anthony Edwards, that goes without question. The guy can give you 40 as we know, he has done that multiple times. The guy can put anybody in the rim as we know, I mean. Part of the reason you don't see Anthony Edwards dunk on more people is because people move when they see him about to take off. Now, at this point you don't want to be on the wrong end of that. So, Anthony Edwards for sure, I think he has star potential. I actually thought this pre him getting drafted."

Day-Day also talked about Anthony Edwards having the funniest interviews in the league. He also talked about getting him on his podcast sometime. He continued:

"It's funny I was telling him the other day, literally DMed him yesterday, I said you've the funniest interview in the league. I gat to have you on the podcast, he said anytime. Just let me know, anytime."

Anthony Edwards and his NBA career journey

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after dunking the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Target Center on October 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The shooting guard was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft as the 1st overall pick. His debut game was a Timberwolves win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 23, 2020. He recorded 15 points, four rebounds and four assists coming off the bench.

His debut season ended with Antman averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He netted an average of 7.0 out of 16.8 attempts from the field, recording a 41.7% accuracy. From beyond the arc, he registered 2.4 threes out of 7.2 attempts.

His amazing performance in his rookie season saw him get selected into the 2021 NBA All-Rookie First Team. This has propelled him into his sophomore season. He has so far surpassed all stats recorded in all five categories and more.

He ranks in the top 20 for players with the most points, most steals and 3-points per game. Anthony Edwards talent is undeniable as he is the only 20 year old on the top 20 list

Edited by Arnav Kholkar