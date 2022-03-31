“People pay a lot of money for NBA players to entertain” - Floyd Mayweather slams NBA stars for load management

Floyd Mayweather has voiced his opinion about NBA players taking games off because of load management. The undefeated professional boxer believes that fans pay a lot of money to see them play, so it's unfair for NBA stars decide to skip games despite being healthy.

Here's what Mayweather said in a recent interview with SportsIcon regarding this:

“With NBA players, they will play a couple games and take a couple games off. That’s not cool. With that type of money, if you’re not hurt, you need to be out there playing ’cause these people pay a lot of money for the NBA players to entertain and I love the NBA and I will always support the NBA.”

The league is now a lot different than it used to be previously. It's gotten more competitive over the years. Additionally, plenty of superstars have continued to shine into their thirties, so they need to take the occasional rest as that's key to them being available to their respective teams throughout the season.

However, fans always love to see their favorite players in action in every game. Floyd Mayweather isn't an exception to that.

Importance of load management in the NBA

Load management has recently captured the headlines in the NBA. Stars who have sustained serious long-term injuries have often scheduled their load management in a way that would allow them to get through the season healthily and help their teams during the postseason. Kawhi Leonard is a name that pops up frequently in this regard.

The 2019 Finals MVP has sustained multiple long-term injuries throughout his career, which has led to him being cautious about his health and taking up scheduled breaks to make sure he's available to go in the knockouts.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Amid Clippers' injuries to Kawhi & PG, Lawrence Frank stressed to Ty Lue, “You can’t focus on the now. You have to look at the long term.” Ty Lue: "For this young team to have no All-Star and to have a chance to make the playoffs is a huge accomplishment." on.nba.com/3tO0nCY Amid Clippers' injuries to Kawhi & PG, Lawrence Frank stressed to Ty Lue, “You can’t focus on the now. You have to look at the long term.” Ty Lue: "For this young team to have no All-Star and to have a chance to make the playoffs is a huge accomplishment." on.nba.com/3tO0nCY https://t.co/Wu1JBNXPRb

Other superstars have also relied on this to get through the season and keep themselves in top shape in the playoffs over the last few years. A regular-season campaign for each team is played across 82 games, and it is a lengthy campaign to get through. Some of them are back-to-back contests as well, where players have to play for two consecutive nights.

With the league being played at such a high level and so many talented stars playing for various teams, it isn't an easy proposition to play every single game for any prominent superstar. Every franchise and its stars tend to focus on the bigger picture, which is to achieve postseason success.

NBA fans may not enjoy players relying on load management, but it is still important in today's age for athletes to look after their long-term health and make sure they're available to their respective teams to win the ultimate prize, the championship.

Edited by S Chowdhury