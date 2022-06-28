"People haven't seen Kawhi Leonard in a while but they forget how talented he was" - Jay Williams believes LA Clippers can go toe-to-toe with Golden State Warriors

The LA Clippers will be a top contender for the championship in the 2022-23 NBA season, with Kawhi Leonard making a return and with Paul George hopefully back at full strength. The Western Conference will also see the Nuggets and the Lakers make a return to contention.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," talked about the Clippers' championship hopes:

"With Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, people haven't seen Kawhi Leonard in a while but they forget how talented he was.

"Paul George is one of the most gifted players the game of basketball has in the game today, he really is. He is offensively prolific. With a guy like Ty Lue who can construct the right game plan, they have all the pieces.

"Health is the biggest component and you add John Wall that creates pace and shot opportunities for players...they're going to be there when it counts when it's all said and done. " (via) ESPN

John Wall can really hit it off with the LA Clippers should he plays in 2022

John Wall and the Rockets have agreed to a contract buyout.

Besides John Wall being a perennial 20-point, 10-assist player, imagine what a nightmare the LA Clippers could be as a defensive unit at full strength. You've got 11 All-Defensive selections between Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, while Wall boasts an All-Defensive selection and also averages ~2 steals for his career.

It is almost unfair how good this team can be defensively, and they need to bring all that defensive nous to the table if they want to have a go at the title next season.

The LA Clippers have enough good defenders on the floor to play a switching defense, a Warriors staple. They boast size, play in the paint, and were also the third-best three-point shooting team in the NBA in 2021-22, at 37.4%.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN.

The only thing that is an issue, and a big one at that, is health. wall and Leonard didn't play at all in the 2021-22 season. Paul George played 51 games, and the Clippers were 24-27 in those games. Even with Leonard and Wall on the floor, they are prone to injury.

Wall averaged 20.6 points per game, 6.9 assists per game and 3.2 rebounds per game the last time he was seen in action. The last time Wall played a full season, he averaged 23.1 points per game, 10.7 assists per game and 4.2 rebounds per game.

