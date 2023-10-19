"Personally does not want to be a Sixer": NBA fans display cheeky humor as James Harden is reportedly away due to 'personal matters'

James Harden was absent from the Philadelphia 76ers' practices this week, creating plenty of drama surrounding the already volatile situation in Philly. The situation went viral given the ongoing standoff between the star and the team's front office. After two straight days of missing team obligations, news surfaced that the former MVP was away from the team for personal matters.

Of course, Harden had already been seen in Houston on Wednesday, making his absence all the more interesting. While team president Daryl Morey holds his ground regarding trade talks, fans have weighed in on how things could turn out.

The latest absence from James Harden, however, has sparked a number of hilarious responses from fans, who have cracked jokes. While absences due to personal matters usually are no joking matter, fans don't seem to believe that Harden had any legitimate reason for the absence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out some of the funniest responses to the news.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking at potential reasoning behind James Harden's absence

So far, James Harden has kept quiet regarding the personal matter he's attending to. Until he speaks on the matter, or a reliable source like ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shares information, reports about the reason for his absence should be treated as speculation.

With that in mind, there have been a number of rumors circulating over the past year regarding James Harden's mom. According to the rumors, Harden's mom has been undergoing cancer treatment in Houston, which was part of the reason the former MVP wanted to return to the Rockets.

If that is the case, Harden's absence would certainly be more than understandable. Given that he has yet to speak on the matter, many are hoping that at some point he clarifies whether the absence was due to a family matter, or whether it was a negotiating tactic.

Although he arrived to participate in training camp with the team and plans to play once the season starts despite his unhappiness, Harden still wants out. Currently, the most widely talked about scenario is a trade to the LA Clippers, however, the 76ers are reportedly asking for Terance Mann, something LA is unwilling to do.

Of course, a deal like the Milwaukee Bucks' for Damian Lillard that came out of nowhere could still materialize. However, Harden has generated little interest around the league. With Harden's expiring contract, it seems as though Morey may have to compromise on his asking price if he wants a deal to come to fruition.